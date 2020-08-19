Sushant Case: Chirag Paswan Hails SC Verdict On CBI Probe, Says 'Victory For Family, Fans'

Shortly after the Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict allowing CBI to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has been an early votary of a CBI probe in the matter, said the SC's verdict has "respected" sentiments of crores of people. The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave a nod for a CBI probe in the case, but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed confidence that the CBI will bring out the truth and further asserted that the decision is a victory for Sushant's family and admirers.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ।जाँच सीबीआई से हो यह सबकी माँग थी अब जब सीबीआई जाँच के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला दे दिया है तो यह जीत #Sushantsinghrajput के करोड़ों प्रशंसको के साथ उनके पिता व परिवार की है।मुझे विश्वास है की अब जल्द सीबीआई सभी पहलू पर काम करेगी। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) August 19, 2020

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar response on SC verdict

In his first response on the Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hailed the decision and his state's police.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nitish Kumar said that the apex court's decision has proved that Bihar Police and Bihar government worked as per the laws of the country. Opining on various allegations by Maharashtra government on Bihar Police and its claim that Nitish Kumar-led government is taking up the issue because of the polls scheduled later this year, the Bihar CM said that such allegations are baseless and top court's verdict has made everything clear. He also pointed out that he had not reacted on such allegations because he was sure of the steps and proceedings undertaken by his government after the consent by Sushant's family.

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

