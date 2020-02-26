CM Gehlot Echoes Sonia Gandhi's Demand For Amit Shah To Resign; Alleges Inaction By Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday lambasted the BJP government over the violence that has gripped the national capital since Monday. Blaming the inflammatory speeches and provocative statements given by BJP leaders, Gehlot concurred with Sonia Gandhi's comment over the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, citing the heinous violence that has left 20 dead and around two hundred injured.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan accused BJP of creating a vicious environment of hatred and fear, hinting at the provocative statement given by Kapil Mishra. He further stated that the Home Minister should resign on moral grounds as he did nothing to save lives and restore normalcy.

The Home Minister should resign on moral grounds as he did nothing to save lives and restore normalcy. Delhi has been burning and we see no action from Home Minister. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 26, 2020

Sonia Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the arrest of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

