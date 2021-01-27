Congress Demands Amit Shah's Dismissal As Home Minister Over Violent Protests On R-day

Releasing a statement over the violent protests in the national capital on Tuesday, the Congress has accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to hijack the farmers' movement and alleged the saffron party's hand in the tractor rally taking a violent turn on the occasion of Republic Day. The Opposition party has demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to avert the violent protest despite having received inputs regarding the possibility of rioting. Congress has also raised questions over the presence of Deep Sidhu in the protests on Tuesday at the Red Fort and accused him of plotting the riots.

In its statement on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Sirjewala said, "Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for the violence and rioting that happened in the garb of farmers protest in the national capital. His inability to avert the situation despite receiving several inputs regarding the possibility of violence breaking out does not give him any right to continue as the Home Minister."

"For being unable to maintain law & order situation and avert riots for the second time in the national capital within a year, he should be dismissed immediately. If the Prime Minister does not dismiss him then it means that he is a participant in this as well," the statement further read.

Moreover, Congress has also accused the Central government of failing to protect the Red Fort. "In the 73 years since independence, this is the first time that a government has failed miserably to protect a national monument like the Red Fort. BJP aide Deep Sidhu was present at the Red Fort throughout and hatched the plan to hijack the farmers' movement," the Sonia Gandhi-led party said in its statement.

कानून व्यवस्था और खुफिया तंत्र की नाकामी के लिए गृहमंत्री अमित शाह बर्खास्त हों!



उपद्रवियों की अगुवाई कर रहे अवांछित तत्वों पर मुकदमे दर्ज न कर किसान मोर्चा नेताओं पर मुकदमे दर्ज करने ने मोदी सरकार-उपद्रवियों की मिलीभगत व साजिश को बेनकाब किया।



'Insult to the nation': Punjab CM

Condemning the violence on Republic Day in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed the violent protests as an insult to the nation, adding that it had brought shame to the country and weakened the farmers' protest. Demanding action against the perpetrators, the Punjab CM said that such problems will continue if the government fails to listen to the people. Singh also attacked the BJP and said that party would fail to win the next General Election as 70% of the country's population comprises of farmers. “Whoever has done it (indulged in violence at Red Fort) has brought shame to the country and Delhi Police should investigate and take action,” he said.

Farmers' rally takes a violent turn

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, following the Delhi Police's nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers attempted to divert from the route finalized for the tractor rally. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

After the violent protests on Wednesday which saw over 300 police personnel sustain injuries, the Delhi Police has booked some of the farmers' leaders as it cracks down on the violent episode. Some of the prominent farmers' leaders who have been booked include - Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed to probe the violence on January 26. The leaders have been booked for violating the NOC that was given by the Delhi Police.

