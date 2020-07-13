'All Under Sonia Gandhi's Watch': BJP Rubs It In After Pilot & Scindia Tear Congress Apart

Congress seems to be losing its hold in Rajasthan after Madhya Pradesh, as high political drama unfolds. While the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government led by CM Ashok Gehlot is staring at an internal split with Sachin Pilot leading the charge, in MP, Scindia's loyalists have been rewarded with ministerial berths for supporting BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan in coming back to power.

Taking a dig at Congress’ comedown in both states, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that the exodus in the party is happening under Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s watch. He said, while Congress is struggling with ‘infighting’ in Rajasthan, another MLA, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi in Madhya Pradesh has quit Congress to join BJP.

Congress MLA joins BJP

In a setback for the Madhya Pradesh Congress, its MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi resigned from the party as well as membership of the state Assembly and joined the BJP on Sunday.

Lodhi, who represented the Bada Malhera Assembly seat in Chhatarpur district, joined the BJP at the ruling party's state headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. State BJP chief V D Sharma announced Lodhi's induction into the party fold.

Talking to reporters after joining the saffron party, Lodhi said, "I have resigned as MLA. My resignation has been accepted. Only the BJP can develop Bada Malhera Assembly constituency and the Bundelkhand region. The chief minister also approved developmental schemes for my area."

With this, the Congress's strength in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has been reduced to 91.

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The bypolls in the state are slated for September 10. BJP needs at least 9 seats out the vacant 24 seats to remain in control. Currently, the BJP has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 91. The BJP had earlier claimed the support of 7 more MLAs.

Of the 24 seats that go to polls, 16 fall in the Gwalior region which is considered as Scindia’s stronghold. The 24 seats where polls are to be held include Jaura (Morena), Sumawali (Morena), Morena, Dimni (Morena), Ambah (Morena), Mehgaon (Bhind), Surkhi (Sagar), Byohari (Sahdol), Anuppur, Agar, Harpiplaya (Dewas), Sanwer (Indore), Sanchi (Vidisha), Suwasara (Mandsaur), Gohad (Bhind), Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra (Gwalior), Bhander (Gwalior), Karaira (Shivpuri), Ratkheda (Shivpuri), Bamori (Guna), Ashok Nagar, Mungawali (Ashok Nagar).

