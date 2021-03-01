Congress' Ravneet Bittu Appreciates Azad's Praise For PM Modi; Recalls Emotional Farewell

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday backed senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after he showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a 'grounded' leader.

Acknowledging PM Modi's teary-eyed farewell to the Congress leader during his retirement as MP, Bittu said it was Azad's responsibility to pay back the same respect to the Prime Minister.

"When the Prime Minister said so much about Azad ji and even cried for the Opposition leader (while bidding him farewell), it is the responsibility of Azad ji to give back the same respect to him. I appreciate Azad's gesture because the Prime Minister also appreciated him when he was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Exchange of praises

Heaping praises for Modi, Azad said that he appreciates the fact that the Prime Minister, who comes from humble beginnings, has always remained true to his roots.

Addressing a public meeting in Jammu with some of the Congress dissenters, Azad said, "I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, he doesn't hide his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world."

Weeks ago, the PM had also broken the barrier of political rivalry as he bid an emotional farewell to former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad just before his term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired.

Azad leads G-23 to J&K

One of the 23 signatories seeking structural changes within the Congress party, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had led a campaign of the 'dissenters' in Jammu on Saturday proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. During this, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will 'strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. This comes as the party sets a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

