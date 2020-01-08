Congress Supports Deepika Padukone, Says The Students Are On A Target Of 'vindictive' Govt

The Congress on Tuesday, January 7, supported Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for visiting the protesting students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took to Twitter and stated that "It takes a lot of courage for someone to stand in solidarity with the students." He further added that the students are on a target of a "Vindictive" government.

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday evening reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus (JNU) in Delhi to stand in solidarity along with students after the horrific violent attack on Sunday night.

It’s very easy to sit in front of a PM, in a fixed interview, and ask “sir, aapko aam (mango) ache lagte hai”?



It takes lot of courage to stand in solidarity with students who are on target of a vindictive Government



Respect @deepikapadukone #JNUViolence — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone visits JNU

From a series of pictures and a video that surfaced, Padukone who has been promoting her film 'Chhapaak' in the National capital was seen along with a group of students and other protestors at JNU.

Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time. The actress was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack.

JNUSU thanks Deepika Padukone

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday took to Twitter and expressed their gratitude for her appearance at the protest held at the JNU campus. The official Twitter handle stated that women stood with each other, marched on the streets and led the country in times of crisis. They also shared a photo of the actress greeting JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh with folded hands.

In times of crisis, women stand beside each other. Women revolt. Women march on the streets. Women are the leaders of this country.

Thank you, @deepikapadukone #JNUResists pic.twitter.com/yxrjbI263V — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 7, 2020

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

