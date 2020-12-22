Congress Takes Issue With PM Modi's Address At AMU; Alleges 'Divide, Confuse & Rule'

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that resources of the country belong to every citizen and every one of them should benefit from it. He said that India is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination.

"The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights and their future. The country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," he said.

'This is the height of Hypocrisy': Congress

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, Congress Social Media Chairman Rohan Gupta said that "this is the height of Hypocrisy!" Taking to Twitter, without taking the Prime Minister's name, the Congress social media chief wrote, "People who are dividing India for their power are talking about 'Sabka Ka Saath Sabka Vikas'!" He also termed a new slogan for the ruling party: 'Divide, Confuse & Rule'

This is height of Hypocrisy !

People who are dividing India for their power are talking about 'Sabka Ka Saath Sabka Vikas' !

New Slogal : 'Divide, Confuse & Rule' — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) December 22, 2020

PM Modi calls for building new India

PM Narendra Modi also made a strong pitch for building new India and creating a self-reliant nation and said on Tuesday that politics can wait but the country's development cannot.

"When we talk about the vision of new India, we should not see the nation's development through a political prism. When we come together for a larger objective, then it is possible that some elements get disturbed. Such elements can be found in any society of the world. They have their own vested interests. They will do anything to fulfil their vested interests and spread negativity," he said.

READ | US President confers PM Modi with prestigious Legion Of Merit for elevating India-US ties

READ | Suresh Raina, Sussane Khan, Guru Randhawa & more booked in 2:30 am Mumbai nightclub raid

"But when the thought of building new India will be supreme in our minds and hearts, then spaces of these people will shrink. Politics can wait, society can wait but the country's development cannot wait. Poor and exploited people and youth don't want to wait. Due to differences, the nation has already lost time in the last century. Now we don't have time to waste. Everyone has to move towards building a self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

WATCH PM MODI'S FULL ADDRESS HERE:

READ | J&K DDC Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting stopped in Drugmulla over PoK nationality

READ | Leopard count surges by 60% in India since 2014 estimate; PM Modi exclaims 'Great News!'

(With ANI inputs)