Delhi Violence: 'People With Evil Minds Will Be Punished,' Assures Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Amid the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday stated that people who are responsible for spreading violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act, will be punished. He also appealed to the citizens to maintain peace at the National Capital.

While interacting with a news agency, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs said, "People with evil minds will surely get punished. The country believes in the principle of unity in diversity. I was happy seeing Muslim brothers helping Hindus and vice versa. We should all appeal for peace and not provoke people."

READ | IB officer Ankit Sharma's family demands martyr status from Delhi govt

'Situation moving towards normalcy'- Rajnath Singh

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the recent rampant violence in North-East Delhi stating that the situation was moving towards 'normalcy'. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs in an important clarification stated that there was sufficient deployment of forces in the national capital and that the situation was under control. As of Thursday, the death toll rose to 34 people with over 189 people injured in the Delhi violence. "Situation is moving towards normalcy," Rajnath Singh told the media in Bengaluru.

READ | Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech by Gandhis, Owaisis; hearing on April 13

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 39

The violence that had broken out in North-East Delhi has so far claimed 34 lives and has left more than 190 people injured. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting to discuss the security and law & order enforcement in the riot-affected areas. Subsequently, the Delhi border was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given the charge of the situation in Delhi.

The Congress party had conducted a press conference on Wednesday and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to control the riots.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and reimbursement for those who lost their houses during the riots. On Friday, SN Srivastava was appointed as the Police Chief, succeeding Amulya Patnaik who had faced a lot of backlash over failing to control the North-East Delhi violence.

READ | MHA appoints SN Shrivastava as new Delhi Police Commissioner

READ | Delhi Violence: Nawab Malik urges to file cases against provocateurs, takes on BJP netas

(With inputs from ANI)