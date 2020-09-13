Ex-Maha CM Fadnavis Slams Shiv Sena's Jibe At Opposition, Says 'Fight Corona, Not Us'

Hitting out at Shiv Sena, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, said that the ruling party should concentrate on the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, rather than fighting with the Opposition. Repeating his advice, Fadnavis said that Sena should see the 'Gunda Raj' they are following with the Kangana matter and the assault on an ex-Navy officer while addressing a press conference in Bihar's Gaya. The ex-Maharashtra CM is currently in Bihar rallying for the BJP as the state-in-charge.

Fadnavis: 'Fight Corona, not us'

"Maharashtra govt should see the Kangana matter and should see way the people of his party attack on the Naval Officer. The kind of 'Gundaraj' who try to run is totally wrong. Maharashtra govt should first fight with Corona and not with Opposition or Kangana," said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Government must fight with Corona first ! pic.twitter.com/8cgEHBRQEc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 13, 2020

CM Uddhav: 'Ready for political storm'

Addressing his state after almost three months, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, while he is aware of the criticism against his COVID-19 handling, his 'silence should not be taken for weakness'. Alleging that he is well aware of those trying to 'defame Maharashtra', he said he is ready for any sort of political storm that comes his way. In a jibe of sorts, CM Uddhav also said that former CM and current leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is in Bihar, but had been consulted regarding the Maratha reservation fight.

Echoing Thackeray, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "We have decided not to say anything. We are going to listen and note it. History cannot be forgotten. We are saying which party is saying what on Maharashtra because power has been lost by them. We will not raise such issues, we will raise questions of national importance - China, economic slowdown."

Sena Vs BJP

The allies-turned-foes Shiv Sena and BJP fell out disputing over CM posts and cabinet sharing in the Maharashtra government, after winning the state polls in November. Since the Sena-NCP-Congress government came into power, BJP has criticised Thackeray's policies - COVID handling, defence of Maratha reservation at SC, scrapping of several Fadnavis govt projects, gram panchayat polls deferment to name a few. Sena - which has been in an ideological conundrum - has also butted heads with the Congress over Ram Mandir, NRC, CAA, Muslim reservation, Indo-China faceoff.

'Shiv Sena will say nothing, but note everything', says Raut as Kangana meets Maha Guv

The recent spat between the saffron parties is due to the attack on Navy veteran Madan Sharma by Shiv Sainiks. While Sena has justified the attack claiming that no one had the right to 'defame' the ruling CM, BJP has lamented the 'death of democracy'. BJP has also come out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut as she tangles with Sena-led BMC in a legal battle over the alleged 'unauthorised constructions' in her Pali Hill office - which has been partially demolished by the BMC, prior to the Bombay High Court stay. The BJP has lauded the Centre's Y+ security provided to her after Sena threatened her when she made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'.