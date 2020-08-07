Expect China To Work 'sincerely' For Complete Disengagement And De-escalation: India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India expects China to sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along with the full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a press briefing that Special Representatives of India and China had a telephone conversation on July 5, 2020, where they discussed the situation in the India China border areas. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are Special Representatives for boundary talks.

'Complete disengagement & de-escalation'

"The two Special Representatives had agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India remains committed to this objective," he said.

"We also expect that the Chinese side will work with us sincerely for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he added.

Asked whether India was reviewing the operation of China's Confucius Institutes in India, he said the government has laid down specific guidelines for such centres and indicated that any violation of norms may invite action.

He said the MEA had in 2009 issued detailed guidelines for establishment and functioning of foreign cultural centres and these norms apply to any cultural centre that is supported or sponsored by an autonomous foreign organisation, including any Confucius Centre.

'...not in conformity with the guidelines'

"Under these guidelines, approval of MEA is required for any MoU/agreement that such centres might wish to enter into with an Indian organisation. Naturally, if any Indian institution were to enter into or has entered into an arrangement which would come under the purview of these guidelines, then it would require the approval of the government," he added.

"And as a corollary, if the approval was not taken when establishing such centres then it was not in conformity with the guidelines," he added. Both the countries have so far, held five rounds of corps commander level talks but disengagement has not been done completely in Eastern Ladakh. China has stated that it will create an observation post at Finger 5.

Amid China's aggressive posturing along the LAC, India has initiated several measures against Chinese entities. In June, the government banned 59 China-based apps. It was followed by a ban on 47 more Chinese apps which primarily acted as clones of some of the banned apps.

