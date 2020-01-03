Fadnavis Taunts 'Meow Meow Sena' Over Savarkar, Says Orders Coming From 'Delhi Matoshree'

Slamming the Shiv Sena's silence over the anti-Savarkar booklet distributed at a Congress camp, former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, said that the 'Tiger has turned into a cat', hinting the softened Sena, at a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar. He added that the 'cat taking orders from Delhi's Matoshree was purring'. He expressed his surprise over Sena's silence over the slander written about the Father of Hindutva - Savarkar in the booklet at his Zilla Parishad Election campaign in the district.

BJP on Sena: 'Tiger-turned-cat doing meow'

"The tiger of the Sena which used to give orders from Matoshree has turned into a cat. It does not roar and only does Meow Meow. Now the Matoshree of Delhi gives orders and the Tiger-turned-cats are following, such is the condition. That Swatantryaveer Savarakar who taught what revolution was insulted by Rahul Gandhi and the Sena kept quiet."

BJP questions Sena's silence on Cong's Savarkar remark, says 'people will not tolerate'

He added, "Yesterday a booklet was being distributed by the Congress in which derogatory things were written about Savarkar. Congress claimed that he was homosexual and power-hungry Shiv Sena turned a blind eye to it. We who threw away power will show you -Congress your real place after you insulted the Savarkar -God of Maharashtra."

Congress on Savarkar: "Took pension from British"

Earlier on Thursday, Congress Seva Dal's training camp in Bhopal distributed anti-Savarakar booklets mentioning that Savarkar allegedly wanted Hindu men to rape women from the minority community. Moreover, Seva Dal National president Laalji Desai alleged that Savarkar had received pension from the British and had apologised several times. The booklet titled 'How 'Veer' is Veer Savarkar' also mentioned Savarkar and his alleged involvement in Gandhi's murder and his 'homosexual' relationship with Nathuram Godse.

Shiv Sena - Congress and Savarkar

While the Shiv Sena called the insult to Savarkar a 'deed of a dirty mind', it has been in an ideological fix since it entered into a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. It was further tested when Rahul Gandhi proclaimed, 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi', alluding to the Father of Hindutva's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. Warning the Congress to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, issued a stern warning - ' We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'.

