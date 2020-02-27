Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal For His Silence On Tahir Hussain

After the family of martyred IB officer Ankit Sharma alleged the involvement of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and his men in the killing of Ankit, Delhi BJP MP and former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his silence and called it 'deafening.'

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, Lok Sabha MP Gambhir slammed CM Kejriwal for his 'deafening silence' on Tahir Hussain's alleged involvement in the killing of the IB officer and stated that if the allegations are proven, then Tahir will not be forgiven by the people.

Gambhir's Tweet roughly translates as, " Throwing the corpse of an IB officer in the drain, sheltering the rioters at your house, and throwing petrol bombs. These kinds of charges are being levied against a representative. If this gets proved, then Tahir Hussain will not be forgiven by the people, law, and God. Mr Arvind Kejriwal, your silence is deafening."

IB जवान अंकित शर्मा को मार कर लाश नाली में फ़ेंक देना, घर में दंगाइयों को पनाह देना और पेट्रोल बम फेंकना! ऐसे आरोप एक प्रतिनिधि पर लग रहें है! अगर ये साबित होता है, तो ताहिर हुसैन को ना जनता माफ़ करेगी, ना कानून और ना भगवान



Mr @ArvindKejriwal, your silence is deafeaning — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 27, 2020

IB Officer's family alleges link with Hussain

The family of the martyred IB Officer while speaking exclusively to Republic TV has alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer. The family also stated that the AAP MLA had housed multiple goons at his place. He was also allegedly in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords.

"Tahir Hussain the AAP councilor is behind the murder of my brother. Anti-CAA protestors took my brother and three others to the building which belongs to Tahir Hussain. Ankit was brutally killed by a mob in Chand Bagh. Tahir Hussain is a traitor. He had called over many goons at his place from outside," said Ankit Sharma's brother.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 34

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 34 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

