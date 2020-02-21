Giriraj Singh Won't Stay Out Of Communal Spat; Slams Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Cong & RJD

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Shandilya Giriraj Singh who is no stranger to communal controversies took to Twitter on Friday, February 21 and called out AIMIM, Congress and RJD for allegedly making India 'Pakistan'. In his tweet, he slammed Akbaruddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan and an anti-CAA protester Amulya.

Giriraj Singh slams AIMIM, Congress, RJD

•ओवैसि का भाई :-15 मिनट के लिए पुलिस हटा लो 100Cr. हिंदुओं को बता देंगे।

• वारिस पठान :-15Cr 100Cr. पर भारी पड़ेंगे।

•ओवैसि के मंच से :-पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद



कांग्रेस आरजेडी और टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग से पूछना चाहते है “ क्या ये हिंदुस्तान को पाकिस्तान बनाना चाहते हैं”? pic.twitter.com/I3DIQUPAPR — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 21, 2020

The tweet translates to;

• Owaisi's brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi): - Take the police away for 15 minutes and we will show what can happen to the 100Cr Hindus. • Waris Pathan: -15Cr Muslims over 100Cr Hindus. But it will be heavy. • From Owaisi's platform :- Pakistan zindabad We want to ask the Congress, RJD and Tukde-Tukde gang if “they want to make Hindustan, Pakistan"?

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s video shared by Singh

Giriraj Singh in the above tweet added a video of the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. In the video, Akbaruddin says, “We (referring to religions) are less and you are more, right? You guys are so many in number. Just remove the police for 5 mins and we will let you know who is more powerful.” This statement received a lot of applause from the crowd. The video further shows Waris Pathan’s clip.

Waris Pathan’s controversial statement

While threatening '15 crore will be tough on 100 crores' along similar lines, the former Byculla MLA and AIMIM spokesperson, Waris Pathan said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Amulya's statement on Owaisi's platform

The commotion at the event in Bengaluru erupted as an activist named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans -- 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad’. She seemingly wanted to differentiate between 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away. Owaisi said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega." after rushing on to the stage.

Giriraj Singh has over the last few weeks made numerous communal statements, so-much-so that he was allegedly summoned by BJP party president JP Nadda.