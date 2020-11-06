Haryana: Opposition Criticizes BJP-JJP Govt Over Issue Of Women Safety, Home Min Responds

Attacking the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, the Opposition came down heavily upon the state government on the issue of security of women, in light of the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh. Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma highlighted the lack in stationing of policemen for the security of women. Responding to the Opposition, Haryana Home Minister defended the government as he stated that a probe by an SIT had been ordered in the murder case of Nikita Tomar, assuring that the victim's family has been given enough security.

"You have a strong force of 65,000 policemen in the state. But you did not have anyone spared for security and safety of girl students in schools and colleges. Tell me how many policemen were on security duty for girls in Ballabgarh on October 26, when Nikita was murdered," said the Congress MLA, Neeraj Sharma in the Haryana Assembly on Friday.

Replying to the questions, Home Minister Vij said, "Nikita Tomar would have survived today if the police had acted well in time in 2018 and arrested Touseef at once. Hence we have ordered a probe by SIT into the case and to ascertain the persons involved in court and trial will be made in fast track court."

Apprising the Assembly of the government's position on Love Jihad legislation, Vij said, "Anybody can marry anybody but we have to ascertain as if the girl is not victimized, hence we are firm on coming out with legislation against Love Jihad and we are in consultation with Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh government before proceeding further."

Victim's father seeks speedy enaction of law against love jihad

Soon after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar indicated that his government would bring in legal provisions against 'love jihad', Nikita Tomar's father echoed this demand. Tomar, a 21-year-old college student was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh by a man named Tauseef Ahmed. The police has already arrested three persons in the case, including the main accused Tauseef. The victim's family has alleged that the assailant was forcing Nikita to convert to Islam in order to marry her.

Speaking to the media, Nikita's father contended that his daughter could have been saved if a law against love jihad could have been enacted earlier. Moreover, he added that more damage can be averted if legislation in this regard is cleared at the earliest. Thereafter, he appealed to the entire political dispensation to enact a strong law against 'love jihad'.

