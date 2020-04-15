High Time State Govt With Centre's Aid Sends Migrant Workers Back Home: Subramanian Swamy

In response to the extension of the lockdown by the Centre and the prolonged dislocation of the migrants from their hometowns, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy stated that it was "high time" that the Centre and State Governments made arrangements to send migrant labourers home. His statement comes in the backdrop of the shocking incident on Tuesday where over thousands of migrant workers in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown as the Prime Minister extended the Coronavirus lockdown. Subramanian Swamy also added that this should be done through buses, and for journeys over 500km, air force transport planes should be used.

Bandra migrant crisis

Flouting the social distancing morns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd by the migrants was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has now ordered a probe into the matter after sources revealed that rumours were circulated that trains would be run to take migrant workers back to their states.

CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "We are providing breakfast and two meals to 5.5 to 6 lakh migrant labourers every day. They have access to doctors and other facilities. Some of them are worried. I want to ask them- why are you worried? Even though you have come from other states, you can stay with us. We will face this challenge together. What happened in Bandra today is all over the news. This happened because they felt that the trains will start after April 14. After the trains start, we will be able to go home. I am talking to the Centre regarding this. The lockdown is not a lockup, The day when the lockdown ends, Maharashtra and the Central government will make arrangements for you. Maharashtra is taking care of you."

