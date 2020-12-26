In Tamil Nadu, Javadekar Repeats 'debate Challenge' To Rahul Gandhi, Tells DMK To Join

Addressing farmers at a meeting at Maraimalai Nagar, near Chennai, organised by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Friday, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar repeated his challenge of 'open debate' to Rahul Gandhi and this time included DMK. Javadekar said that if Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin-led DMK are opposing the farm laws they must have valid reasons to do so. In such a scenario, they should have an open debate regarding the issue so that people do not fall for rumours and misconception. The BJP leader also asserted that BJP is "rising" and the Congress is "diminishing", and added that the saffron party will show a "stellar performance" in Tamil Nadu elections also.

Lashing out at the Congress and its ally DMK, Mr Javadekar said that though the Swaminathan committee report was filed in 2006, the UPA did not implement it but PM Modi "accepted it." He added, "Rahul Gandhi has suddenly jumped into this matter and said that we will have to withdraw farm laws. I am giving him open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi & DMK to debate."

Earlier while addressing the media, Javadekar had challenged ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi to an open debate on the three farm laws, after Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad submitted a list of 2 crore signatures against the farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Wayanad MP had urged the Centre to call a special session of Parliament to repeal these laws.

PM Modi addresses the farmers

While addressing the nation on Friday after Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the politicisation of the farmers' protest by the Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress. Though the Prime Minister did not take names of the Opposition parties, he lashed out at them stating that for political gains, these parties are depriving the farmers. He did, however, name Mamata Banerjee and the Kerala government.

PM Modi cited the example of Kerala and said that the same Mandis that the Left parties are demanding in Punjab are not present in the state that they rule. He also pointed out that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has exposed the Left and the Congress in her state but is siding with them in Punjab and Delhi, in order to provoke the farmers of the Punjab. Earlier, PM Modi also interacted with farmers from across the country and highlighted the benefits that they have received due to the schemes of his government.

PM Modi also asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Stressing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties.

