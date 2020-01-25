Jharkhand BJP Workers Stage A Day-long Protest Against Killing Of 7 Villagers In Chaibasa

The Jharkhand BJP unit on Saturday staged a day-long protest outside Raj Bhawan against the killing of seven villagers in the Chaibasa region. According to reports, the BJP workers were seen holding placards asking Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as to why they have been silent over the incident.

Speaking about the incident, a BJP worker said, "I want to say that the law and order situation has finished in the state. We have organised a day-long silent protest and we will also give a memorandum to the state Governor."

About the incident

In a horrific incident, seven villagers were killed in the jungles of Burugelikera village of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand allegedly by the Pathalgadhi supporters. The incident came to light when the villagers who had opposed to Pathalgadhi movement went missing from the village. The tiff between the two started on January 17, when the Pathalgadhi supporters asked documents of identity from the non-Pathalgadhi supporters.

Amid the tiff, a violent fight broke out between the two. The police have recovered the bodies of all the seven villagers. Further, it has been reported that the victim's families have alleged the involvement of Naxals in the incident. Speaking about the incident to ANI, a BJP worker said, "The people behind the massacre in Singhbhum have not been arrested yet. We are protesting against the government's inaction. This situation occurred after this government came to power in the state."

Withdrawal of cases

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren has now announced to withdraw all cases registered during the Pathalgadi movement, protests against the amendments to Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT Act), and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act, 1949 (SPT Act). Earlier, several clashes were reported of the groups supporting and opposing the Pathalgadi movement in the Khunti district of the state.

(Pic credit: ANI)

