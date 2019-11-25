LS Speaker Om Birla Names Congress MPs For Their Unruly Behaviour In The House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla named Congress MPs TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden for their unruly behaviour in the House on Monday. When the Congress members were protesting in the House over the government formation in Maharashtra, Speaker Om Birla objected to displaying of banner and repeatedly asked them to withdraw it. As the members did not pay heed to his warning, he called marshals to usher them away.

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday

The House witnessed a brawl between Congress members and marshals. He named the two members under Rule 373 under which they cannot participate in today’s proceedings. Later, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after continuous uproar over government formation in Maharashtra. According to Rule 373, the Speaker, if, is of the opinion that the conduct of any member is grossly disorderly, may direct such member to withdraw immediately from the house, and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the day's proceedings

BJP condemns Congress' behaviour

BJP has condemned the behaviour of two Congress MPs in Lok Sabha during protest over Maharashtra’s political issue. Talking to the reporters outside the Parliament, Senior Party Leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Parliament is a place for debate and discussion but the way Congress members behaved by displaying banners in the House, it crossed the limit of Parliament’s dignity and conduct." He also criticised the main opposition party for alleged misbehaviour with the marshals of the House saying the House cannot be turned into a place of unruly behaviour.

Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that its members including two women MPs were manhandled by the marshals in the House. Party leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan said, opposition is well within the rights to raise the issue of Maharashtra as democracy has been muzzled there. He said that such scenes were never witnessed in the House. The Congress leader said that the two women MPs who were allegedly manhandled have submitted their complaints to the Speaker.

Venkaiah Naidu refused opposition's demand

Similar protests took place in the Rajya Sabha with the Congress and other opposition parties, including the DMK and the Left, shouting anti-BJP slogans. RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused the opposition demand to set aside scheduled business to discuss the Maharashtra issue. He further said that any debate on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's action or the early morning revocation of President's Rule in the state could only happen after a motion was brought to that effect. No such motion has been moved, he said.

