Milind Deora Writes To Sonia Requesting To Deliver Poll Promises Made By Maha Congress

Congress leader Milind Deora on Tuesday wrote to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi requesting her to deliver the poll promises made by the party to the voters of state during the Assembly elections in 2019. The leader outlines that during the last 50 days, Shiv Sena and NCP have been working to implement their programmes and poll promises, which Maharashtra's people have appreciated. The Congress is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in the state and will be completing 100 days.

"There are various poll promises that we made to the people of Maharashtra during both the elections in 2019, all of which are realistic and feasible. I, therefore, request you to consider establishing an effective mechanism in Maharashtra, similar to the one in Congress-governed states so that the Maharashtra Government may speedily deliver on the poll promises made by Congress to the voters of Maharashtra," Deora said in the letter.

'500 square feet homes'

"In March 2019, Rahul Ji (Rahul Gandhi) addressed a public rally in Mumbai. Upon my advice and immediately after my speech at the rally, he assured the people of Mumbai 500 square feet homes under Maharashtra Government's various slum and dilapidated building rehabilitation schemes. This was later included in the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Rahul Ji's promise was made to Mumbaikars when he was the Congress president. It concerns me that such an important policy initiative has still not moved effectively towards implementation," the letter said.

Deora further congratulated Sonia Gandhi for setting up the Manifesto Implementation Committees in states governed by the Congress. "This is a progressive decision and will encourage our governments to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability," he said.

(with ANI inputs)