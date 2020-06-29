Nation Turning 'disaster Into Opportunity', Congress Eyeing 'disaster Into Anarchy': Naqvi

BJP Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Congress party is trying to gain political points over Galwan valley clash at a time when the rest of the country is working to make the disaster an opportunity. Naqvi said that Congress leaders are trying to make a "disaster into anarchy."

READ: Rahul Gandhi's Relaunch Can Wait; Vadras Don't Equal Entire Opposition: BJP's Nadda

Naqvi criticses Congress for being an opportunist

"While locusts are dangerous for crops, losers are disgust for the country. On one hand, the entire country is strongly working for turning disaster into opportunity, on the other hand, Congress is trying to turn disaster into anarchy."

Naqvi was addressing BJP workers via Facebook after virtually garlanding Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's statue in Rampur. He later added, "This is the same political party which had raised a question on the valour of our security forces during Pulwama and Balakot in a criminal conspiracy to disgrace India. Such an irresponsible political behavior had never been seen before on the sensitive issue of the country's safety and dignity which is being displayed by Congress and its leaders."

READ: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Slams Cong Politicisation Of Galwan; Sends Out 1962 Reminder

Congress leaders, led by former President Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly questioned the Central government over the handling of the Ladakh clash with Gandhi going to the extent of calling PM Modi as 'surrender Modi'. In another incident, Gandhi claimed that he has 'heard' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory at not one but three locations. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi in a video said, "The entire country is united and stands with the country and the army. A few days ago, our Prime Minister had said that no one has occupied even an inch of Indian territory, no one intruded in our country. But we have heard, the people of Ladakh are also speaking, and satellite images have shown, and even the army generals are saying that China has occupied our land. Not one, but three territories have been occupied by the Chinese."

READ: BJP's Nalin Kohli Questions Cong Over RGF, China Ties As Sonia Gandhi Ups Ante On Galwan

BJP has repeatedly hit back at Congress for doubting the government's statements, with party President JP Nadda slamming Congress party's recent 'tantrums' surrounding the Galwan valley faceoff, alleging that the 'dynasts' were 'delusional' about their role as the opposition, adding that Gandhi's 'relaunch' in the party can wait.

READ: Priyanka Gandhi Asks PM 'How Can You Gift Our Land To China?', Demands Answers On Galwan