NCP's Jayat Patil To Fadnavis: 'Free Kashmir from Internet Ban And Central Control'

NCP leader Jayant Patil on January 7, attacked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his reaction to the "Free Kashmir" poster that was spotted during JNU protests in Mumbai.

Replying to Fadnavis' tweet in which he is calling out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking action against the controversial poster, Jayant Patil said the slogan demands Centre to "Free Kashmir from the internet ban and central control."

Targeting the ruling BJP government on the current state of Kashmir, the NCP leader alleged that the party leaders are trying to confuse the people by decoding slogans in a hateful manner as they are losing power in the states.

Devendraji It’s 'free Kashmir' from all discriminations, bans on cellular networks and central control. I can't believe that responsible leader like you trying to confuse people by decoding words in such a hatred way. Is it losing power or losing self control? #JNUViolence https://t.co/wr3KPnWr5n — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 7, 2020

Devendra Fadnavis slams Uddhav Thackeray

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

24-hour long protest in Mumbai

The protest in Mumbai began on Sunday night after the students were attacked at the JNU campus. Students from various colleges in Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice," a student said. Mumbai Police on Tuesday evicted the protestors and have relocated them to Azad Maidan.

