NCP's Jayat Patil To Fadnavis: 'Free Kashmir from Internet Ban And Central Control'

Politics

NCP leader Jayant Patil attacked BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his reaction to the "Free Kashmir" poster that was spotted during JNU protests in Mumbai

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
NCP

NCP leader Jayant Patil on January 7, attacked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his reaction to the "Free Kashmir" poster that was spotted during JNU protests in Mumbai. 

Replying to Fadnavis' tweet in which he is calling out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking action against the controversial poster, Jayant Patil said the slogan demands Centre to "Free Kashmir from the internet ban and central control."

Targeting the ruling BJP government on the current state of Kashmir, the NCP leader alleged that the party leaders are trying to confuse the people by decoding slogans in a hateful manner as they are losing power in the states.

READ | 'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted At Mumbai's Protest Against JNU Violence

Devendra Fadnavis slams Uddhav Thackeray

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.  

READ | Fadnavis Laments Uddhav's Inaction Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard In Mumbai, Questions Intent

READ | Taking Serious Cognisance Of The 'Free Kashmir' Poster Seen At Gateway: Mumbai Police

24-hour long protest in Mumbai

The protest in Mumbai began on Sunday night after the students were attacked at the JNU campus. Students from various colleges in Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice," a student said. Mumbai Police on Tuesday evicted the protestors and have relocated them to Azad Maidan.

WATCH | JNU Violence: Mumbai Police Relocate Protesters From Gateway Of India To Azad Maidan

Published:
