NCP's Jitendra Awhad Tweets His Journey From A Chawl To Becoming A Housing Minister

On Sunday, NCP leader Jitendra Satish Awhad, who was recently handed the Ministry for Housing under the new Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on December 5, tweeted his journey from the slums of Mumbai to the Minister for Housing. Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the allocation of portfolios proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after which the official list was released.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad thanking party Supremo Sharad Pawar tweeted his moment of struggle and rise in politics by releasing his childhood address where he lived in a slum in Tardeo comparing it to how he now handles the Ministry of Housing in Maharashtra.

My childhood address:



Shripat Bhavan Chawl,

Room No. 6,

Wadia Street,

Tardeo,

Mumbai.



Today, Minister for Housing, Maharashtra.



Only Honourable #Sharad_Pawar can bring this transformation in one's life.

I have to perform to his confidence in me. — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 5, 2020

'Transformation of life'

Jitendra Ahwad stated Sharad Pawar has brought through this "transformation" in his life and that he will "perform to his confidence" in him. NCP patron Sharad Pawar played a salient role in forging the ideologically contrasting alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra and has now managed to acquire some of the plumpest portfolios in the State including Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Irrigation Department, Food & Supply among others.

NCP portfolio list:

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar- Finance Minister and Ministry of Planning

Anil Deshmukh- Home Ministry

Dhananjay Munde- Social Justice Department

Chhagan Bhujbal- Food & Civil Supplies

Jayant Patil- Irrigation Department

Nawab Malik- Minority Development, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship.

