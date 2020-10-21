Bihar Elections: Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman To Release BJP Manifesto Tomorrow

Ahead of the three-phased Bihar Assembly Polls, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto. According to a top Bihar BJP leader, 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' will be the key feature of the BJP's manifesto. He added that the manifesto promises to open the gate for all-round development of the state and people of the state will become self-reliant.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to make the country self-reliant so with PM's inspiration we have a focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' in the manifesto. 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' will pave the way for industrialization of Bihar and once Small and Medium industry started on a large scale then definitely crores of people of Bihar will get job in different parts of the state and definitely stop migration to people of Bihar for seeking jobs in others parts of the country," the BJP leader said.

Furthermore, the Bihar BJP sources said that the self-reliant agriculture sector and education will be the key features in the party manifesto. He added that students of Bihar are highly dependent on education so the New Education Policy will prove very fruitful for Bihar.

"The agriculture sector is the backbone of Bihar so our party is concentrating to strengthen the farming sector that Farmers of state can become self-reliant and get a good price of their commodities in their own area. Education sector is also key for the state so we are giving importance to primary education to higher education in party manifesto, especially new education policy will change the model of education in-country as well as state and students of Bihar is highly dependent on education so New education will prove very fruitful for Bihar", the BJP leader further said.

Senior BJP leader of Bihar and Agriculture minister Prem Kumar is Chairman of the Bihar BJP manifesto committee.

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party also released its manifesto and promised that it will 'reject' Centre's farm laws if voted to power. The document titled 'Badlav Patr' ('Transformation document') promises loan waiver for farmers and providing 50 per cent subsidy in electricity bill to the farmers for up to 100 Units.

(With Inputs from ANI)