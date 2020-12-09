'Opposition Should Manage Its Responsibilities Constructively,' Says HD Kumaraswamy

Amid the farmers' protests, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition parties saying that they must manage their responsibilities 'constructively.' Kumaraswamy, while citing the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020, remarked how his Party had offered constructive criticism to the BJP, following which a significant change was made in the Act as per their suggestions.

"The opposition should not be the namesake party. It must manage its responsibilities constructively. In the case of the Lands Amendment Act, the JDS has done the work for the benefit of the farmers. In terms of the Act, there was no Justice by Congress or BJP. The JDS has made the act balanced," he said.

"The JDS initially opposed the land reform amendment bill proposed by the BJP and some of its points. JDS said what needs to be changed. Congress also opposed the bill but did not say what should be changed. It was limited to the opposition.A significant change has been made in the Act as suggested by the JDS," he added.

Hitting out at those who criticized him for the "secret deal" with the BJP, Kumaraswamy noted that JDS could 'never betray the soil.' "JDS has achieved real reform in the Land Reform Act. No one backed me up, no one came to my support when I ran out of power, following the promise of the farmers," he said.

"Now I am alone even when reform measures are achieved. Let me review my pro-farmer stance once and for all, and review my pro-farmer programs. Coming from a farmer's family, walking in the path of Deve Gowda, I and JDS never betray the soil or the soil," he added.

Earlier in the day, responding to the demands of the agitating farmers, the Centre sent a counter-proposal to each of the concerns raised by the farmers. Assuring to give a written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Centre requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders. The farmers have rejected this proposal and promised to intensify protests.

