SAD Hints At Political Participation In Farmers' Stir; Opposition Meet By 3rd Week Of Dec

On Wednesday, SAD raised the possibility of political parties formally taking part in the farmers' agitation against the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. This comes even as farmers' unions have made it clear that political parties will not be allowed to use their platform. Weighing in on the opposition's meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, SAD leader PS Chandumajra opined that it was important to pressurise the Centre.

Moreover, he revealed that leaders of the opposition might meet by the 3rd week of December to explore the support that can be given to further the farmers' protests. The farmer unions have been demanding the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Concerns have been raised about the future of the APMC and MSP system.

It's important to pressurise govt. If govt-farmer talks don't go well, then what political support can be given to further agitation will be decided in meeting of opposition parties leaders in Delhi by 3rd week of Dec: PS Chandumajra, SAD, on opp leaders to meet Pres Kovind today pic.twitter.com/fpWGspToXh — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Read: Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi's Farm Laws Debate Absence; 'all Know He's Not Concerned'

Opposition delegation meets President

A delegation comprising former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, DMK's TKS Elangovan, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the President regarding the farm laws. In the memorandum submitted to Kovind, they mentioned that over 20 political parties have extended solidarity with the farmers' protests and the Bharat Bandh. According to them, the farm laws were not only passed in an "anti-democratic manner" but also threatened India's food security.

They added that the new legislation laid the basis for the abolishment of MSP and mortgaging of Indian agriculture to multi-national and domestic corporates. Thereafter, the opposition leaders urged the President to persuade the Union government to accept the demands raised by the farmers. While a section of the farmers has shifted to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, many others are still protesting at the Delhi borders.

Read: Digvijaya Has 'no Expectation From Prez', Wants Nitish To Pressurise PM Modi On Farm Laws

Farmers' unions reject Centre's proposal

Meanwhile, the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the detailed proposal sent by the Union government pertaining to the three agrarian laws. They said that the protests would intensify until the Centre agreed to repeal the farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Noting the participation in the Bharat Bandh, they called upon farmer associations to organise more protests across the country.

The Delhi-Agra and Jaipur-Delhi highways will be blocked on December 12. Furthermore, protests will be held in all district headquarters on December 14 which includes the gheraoing of BJP offices. Additionally, more farmers from other parts of the country have been asked to reach Delhi.

Read: BJP Wins Big In Rajasthan Panchayat & Zila Elections; Javadekar Credits Farmers, Farm Laws