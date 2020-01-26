P Chidambaram Asks People To Raise The Level Of Protest On Republic Day

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram extended his greetings on the occasion of Republic Day. In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Chidambaram said that the 'soul of the Constitution' lay in the freedoms that have been guaranteed to the citizens of India in Part III of the Constitution.

Chidambaram's sharp R-day message

Happy Republic Day. The soul of the Constitution lies in the freedoms guaranteed in Part III of the Constitution — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

Chidambaram added that the government cannot take away the freedom granted by the Constitution. He also asked people to remember the lakhs of people whose freedom has been taken away, including those stuck in custody for over six months. Chidambaram concluded his message by saying that the protests need to go on and that the level of protests needs to be raised.

As long as freedoms are denied to any part of the people, the whole of the population is denied freedom. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

These freedoms were given by the People unto themselves. No government can take them away. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

Remember that today as we think of the 70 lakh people of the Kashmir valley whose freedoms have been taken away, including those in custody for over 6 months. without charges. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

Add to that the outrageous charges, including sedition, slapped against hundreds of protesters by the authoritarian government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

As we raise the flag today, let us also raise the level of protest. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

India's 71st Republic Day celebrations

On India's 71st Republic Day of the country and multiple senior ministers have wished the nation on the occasion. Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The PM began the celebrations with a visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate in the National Capital. Other Union Ministers and opposition leaders, wished the nation on the occasion.

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

