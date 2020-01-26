The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

P Chidambaram Asks People To Raise The Level Of Protest On Republic Day

Politics

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that the freedom cannot be snatched by any government and that the voice against the government has to be raised

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram extended his greetings on the occasion of Republic Day. In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Chidambaram said that the 'soul of the Constitution' lay in the freedoms that have been guaranteed to the citizens of India in Part III of the Constitution. 

READ: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade Begins In Delhi, India's Military Might On Display

Chidambaram's sharp R-day message

Chidambaram added that the government cannot take away the freedom granted by the Constitution. He also asked people to remember the lakhs of people whose freedom has been taken away, including those stuck in custody for over six months. Chidambaram concluded his message by saying that the protests need to go on and that the level of protests needs to be raised. 

READ: 'Jai Hind!': Here's How PM Modi Wished India A Happy Republic Day 2020

India's 71st Republic Day celebrations

On India's 71st Republic Day of the country and multiple senior ministers have wished the nation on the occasion. Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. 

The PM began the celebrations with a visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate in the National Capital. Other Union Ministers and opposition leaders, wished the nation on the occasion.

READ: Why The Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day Float Is A Gamechanger

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

READ: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Republic Day With A Beautiful 'I Love My India' Sand Art

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA