'Can't Silence Dissent With Violence': Kerala CM Vijayan Blames RSS For Delhi Violence

Even as the tensions due to violent clashes in northeast Delhi has shaken the entire nation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, openly blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the violence in Delhi which has killed 20 people so far, including a police constable and an Intelligence Bureau officer.

Speaking of the incidents that have escalated since Monday, Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the national capital is burning as the "Sangh Parivar believes that creating violence can end disagreement in the country". The Kerala Chief Minister added that increasing riots and hate speech indicate a serious situation, which must end.

It is deeply worrying that neighborhoods in our national capital are burning. This is an outcome of Sangh Parivar's delusion that they can silence dissent with violence. Rampaging mobs and unabated hate speech indicate a serious situation. This must end. Sanity should prevail. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 26, 2020

Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation.

As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

PM Modi on Wednesday, broke his silence on the violence that was unleashed in the national capital during the visit of US President Donald Trump. On Twitter, the Prime Minister appeals for "peace and brotherhood."

