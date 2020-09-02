PM-CARES Releases Audit Report, Over Rs 3076 Crore In Fund; Chidambaram Raises Questions

Amid the constant criticism against the PM-CARES Fund, an audit report on Wednesday revealed that the emergency fund has a balance of Rs 30,76,62,56,047. The report informed that Rs 3076 crores were received till March 31. However, the audit report failed to disclose the amount received post March 31 till date. The report available at the fund's official report has also restricted the details of the donors from being made public.

As per the audit report, the final balance of the account is said to be Rs 30,76,62,56,047. Out of the total amount, 30,75,85,32,045 has been received through domestic contributions while 39,67,748 Rs came in through foreign contributions.

Soon after the audit report was made public, veteran Congress leader criticised the Centre for failing to disclose the details of the donors. In a series of tweets, the former Finance Minister remarked that every Trust is 'obliged' to reveal the names of donors contributing more than the threshold amount. "Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation?" Chidambaram questioned.

The auditors of PM CARES FUND have confirmed that the Fund received Rs 3076 crore in just 5 days between March 26 and 31, 2020. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

But the names of these generous donors will not be revealed. Why?



Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

The donee is known. The trustees of the donee are known. Why are the trustees afraid to reveal the names of the donors? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

SC judgement on PM-CARES

On August 18, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had dismissed the plea seeking the transfer of funds from PM CARES and upheld that the money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the NDRF. The petitioner NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL) submitted before the top court that they weren't doubting the bonafide of anyone but the creation of the PM CARES Fund itself which was allegedly 'in contravention of provisions of the Disaster Management Act.'

The Opposition, mainly Congress, has been relentlessly attacking the PM CARES fund questioning its transparency and demanding that it should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the Centre after the PMO turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund. He accused PM Modi of bolstering a culture against 'moral integrity.' Following his attack, the former Congress President was criticised heavily by several BJP leaders including JP Nadda, who referred to him as a 'loser'.

PM CARES fund

Set up by Centre on March 28, PM Modi is the Chairman of the trust while the Defence Minister, Home Minister, and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit, and Credit Cards, and Internet banking.

