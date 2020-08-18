Trivendra Rawat, CM Rupani Hit Out At Gandhi Family's 'Cheap Politics' Over PM-CARES Fund

Highlighting the contribution of the PM-CARES fund against the COVID battle, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat hit out at Rahul Gandhi for playing 'cheap politics' over the relief fund. This comes after the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a plea seeking transfer of funds from PM-CARES to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). The Uttarakhand CM also lauded the relief fund's contributions and added that each penny of the fund is 'spent for public welfare'.

"The truth has won again and the lie of Congress family has been defeated. Rahul Gandhi was doing cheap politics on PM CARES. The family should accept that India is not their family's legacy. The Congress used the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund as a family fiefdom. PM CARES is a symbol of systemic change - public money is being used for welfare of people," the Uttarakhand CM tweeted.

राहुल गांधी PMCares पर ओछी राजनीति कर रहे थे।इसपरिवार को मान लेना चाहीए कि भारत उनके परिवार की बपौती नहीं है।प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष को कांग्रेस ने परिवार की जागीर की तरह इस्तेमाल किया;PMCares उस व्यवस्था परिवर्तन का परिचायक है-जनता का पैसा,जनता के लिए प्रयोग हो रहा है। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) August 18, 2020

READ | 'Questioning PM-CARES Another Example Of Rahul Gandhi's Immaturity': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

कोरोना से जंग लड़ने में PMCARES Fund बहुत मददगार साबित हो रहा है। पहली बार देश की जनता ने ये महसूस किया कि प्रधानमंत्री के नाम पर बनाया गया फंड वास्तव में उनके काम आ रहा है। यही वजह है कि जनता ने पीएम केयर्स में अपना भरसक योगदान दिया। इस फंड का पाई पाई जनकल्याण पर खर्च होता है। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) August 18, 2020

जनहित को ढाल बना एक परिवार के हित को आगे बढ़ाने हेतु प्रशांत भूषण द्वारा उच्चतम न्यायालय में दाखिल की गई याचिका ख़ारिज होने से राहुल गांधी की भाड़े के activists से PMCares जैसे जनता के फंड को रोकने की साज़िश का भंडाफोड़ हो गया। सत्य फिर से जीत गया,कांग्रेस ख़ानदान का झूठ पराजित। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) August 18, 2020

READ | Rahul Gandhi Flays Centre After PMO Refuses To Give Information About PM CARES On RTI Plea

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, too, echoed the BJP as he slammed the Congress party for its repeated attack on the Centre over the PM-CARES fund. Rupani hailed the Supreme Court verdict and remarked that it is 'another blow' to the ''nefarious designs' of Congress to mislead the nation. Similarly, after the top court's judgement, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had stated that questioning the relief fund was another example of Rahul Gandhi's 'immaturity'.

The verdict by Honourable Supreme Court on #PMCARES is another blow to the nefarious designs of Congress to mislead the nation. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 18, 2020

SC judgement on Tuesday

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea seeking the transfer of funds from PM CARES and upheld that the money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the NDRF. The petitioner NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL) submitted before the top court that they weren't doubting the bonafide of anyone but the creation of the PM CARES Fund itself which was allegedly 'in contravention of provisions of the Disaster Management Act.'

READ | Hope SC Upholding Validity Of PM-CARES Fund Sends Out Message 'loud And Clear': MoS PMO

Meanwhile, the opposition mainly the Congress party has been relentlessly attacking the PM CARES fund demanding that it should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund. Last week, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after the PMO turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund. He accused PM Modi of bolstering a culture against 'moral integrity.' Following his attack, the former Congress President was criticised heavily by several BJP leaders including JP Nadda, who referred to him as a 'loser'.

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad Scoffs Off Rahul Gandhi's PM-CARES Politics; Mocks His Covid Punditry