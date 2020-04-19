Prashant Kishor Lashes Out At Bihar CM Over Lockdown Stance, Flags Permission To BJP MLA

On Sunday, former JDU vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor lashed out at the alleged hypocrisy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of helping students stranded outside the state. He recollected that Kumar had refused to entertain the plea of students from Bihar in Kota, Rajasthan to return citing the violation of the lockdown guidelines.

Despite this, Kishor pointed out that Bihar BJP MLA Anil Singh had been given special permission to evacuate his son from Kota. As per the purported car pass issued to the BJP MLA shared by Kishor, it is valid for travel from Nawada to Kota from April 16-25. Currently, there are 86 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 37 persons have recovered while two casualties have been reported.

कोटा में फँसे बिहार के सैकड़ों बच्चों की मदद की अपील को @NitishKumar ने यह कहकर ख़ारिज कर दिया था कि ऐसा करना #lockdown की मर्यादा के ख़िलाफ़ होगा।



अब उन्हीं की सरकार ने BJP के एक MLA को कोटा से अपने बेटे को लाने के लिए विशेष अनुमति दी है। नीतीश जी अब आपकी मर्यादा क्या कहती है? pic.twitter.com/mGy9v0MHQS — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 19, 2020

Prashant Kishor expresses unhappiness on Bihar CM's COVID-19 response

A day earlier, the political strategist mocked Nitish Kumar for his handling of the novel coronavirus crisis. He opined that Kumar was probably the only CM in India to not have stepped out of his bungalow for a month citing the nationwide lockdown as an excuse. Taunting the Bihar CM further, Kishor alleged that the former was so busy and compassionate that he did not even have a telephonic conversation with other CMs to help the stranded residents of Bihar.

Kishor has also been critical of a generalized lockdown being branded as a solution to fight the novel coronavirus crisis. Claiming that the lockdown was solely led by police, he contended that this was not the way to tackle COVID-19- a public health and economic crisis. Moreover, Kishor opined that a "badly executed" lockdown would destroy the livelihood of millions of Indians.

नीतीश जी शायद इकलौते ऐसे CM हैं जो पिछले एक महीने से #lockdown के नाम पर आपने बंगले से बाहर नहीं निकले हैं।



साहेब की समवेदनशीलता और व्यस्तता ऐसी है कि कुछ करना तो दूर इस दौरान बिहार के फँसे हुए लोगों की मदद के लिए आपने किसी राज्य के CM से फ़ोन पर भी बात करना ज़रूरी नहीं समझा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 18, 2020

