Kangana Vs Sena: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams NCW Chief For Demanding Action On Party MLA

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. As the controversy spilled out, NCW stepped in and NCW chief Rekha Sharma shared a screenshot on Twitter saying that Sena MP Pratap Sarnaik should be arrested for his remarks against Kangana.

In a sharp denial, on Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that the screenshot shared by the NCW chief is not the words of Sena MLA. Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said that it is 'patently false and full of lies'. She said that Rekha Sharma should owe a responsibility to the chair and not to a political party.

Hi @ANI is this your screenshot that Rekha ji is sharing as @ShivSena MLAs words? Because this is not only patently false but full of lies if this isn’t yours I’d request you to take action against this tweet.

Rekha ji, you owe responsibility to a chair not to a political party. https://t.co/PtSxfxlUb1 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 5, 2020

NCW takes cognisance

On Friday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded the arrest of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik for threatening actor Kangana Ranaut. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, she said that no one can stop any Indian from entering Maharashtra. According to her, people like Sarnaik were dangerous to women and society as a whole.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the threats given to @KanganaTeam by MLA @PratapSarnaik. Commission has taken serious note of the hatred spread against a woman by people in responsible position.Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for strict against the MLA — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 4, 2020

Sena MLA threatens Kangana Ranaut

Earlier in the day, Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai. Reiterating that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her.

"Film actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted yesterday that it has become difficult to live in Mumbai because Mumbai has become like PoK and she does not believe in Mumbai Police. First, I want to stress that Mumbai is our mother. Mumbai has been named after Mumba Devi. You have become a star in Mumbai. Many industrialists and film stars have gained in Mumbai. If you attack Mumbai in such a situation, then you do not have the moral right to live in this city anymore. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut explained this to you very politely. If you come to Mumbai in the future and our women's wing does something, then we will not find it wrong to take responsibility. I demand that sedition charges should be slapped against her and that she should be arrested," Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had said.

