Priyanka Gandhi To Shift Base To Lucknow After Receiving Eviction Notice For Govt Bungalow

Shortly after the Central government issued a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking her to vacate her government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi by August 1, sources have revealed that the Congress leader is likely to shift base to Lucknow.

This move is being analysed as the Congress party's attempt to expand base in Lucknow ahead of the 2022 UP Elections. The Congress not only performed dismally in the 2017 Assembly elections in UP, grabbing only 7 seats, but also lost all four seats in the Constituency of Amethi, which has always been considered as a stronghold for the party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to move into 'Kaul House' in Lucknow which belongs to the late Congress leader Sheila Kaul, the maternal aunt of Indira Gandhi.

Read: Priyanka Gandhi Asks PM 'How Can You Gift Our Land To China?', Demands Answers On Galwan

Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow Held Since 1997; Congress Outraged

Priyanka asked to vacate govt bungalow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was asked to vacate her government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi. The Union government stated that the Congress leader was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection, almost nine months ago.

According to an order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her official bungalow by August 1 failing which she will be liable to "attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules".

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z-plus security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you (Gandhi), the allotment of Type 6B House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," the Directorate of Estates said in its order.

Read: BSP Hits Back At Cong, Says Priyanka Gandhi's Remarks On Mayawati 'immature' & 'childish'

Read: Priyanka Vadra Slams BSP Chief Mayawati For Supporting Centre On LAC Standoff