Rana Couple Bail Hearing News Live: Court To Pass Order In Rana Couple's Bail Plea Today

In more trouble for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Police is likely to register another case against them. As per sources, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) might register an FIR amid Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut citing Navneet Rana's election affidavit to allege that she had taken a loan of Rs.80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala. Raut claimed that the latter had connections with the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut elaborated, "Underworld Connection: Lakdawala was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case of ₹200 crore, he died in the lockup itself. Part of Yusuf's illegal earnings is still in Navneet Rana's account. So when will ED serve tea to Rana? Why is this D-gang being saved? Why is BJP silent?"
A day earlier, the Amravati MP submitted a complaint to Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar via her representatives. She demanded the registration of a case against Raut under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In her complaint, Navneet Rana highlighted multiple comments of the Sena spokesperson including his reference to her as '420' (cheater).
Trouble continued mounting for Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana after the couple was arrested for voicing plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence. In the latest, the Lok Sabha Committee of Privileges has sought a report from the Mumbai Police after the independent legislator's letter citing inhuman treatment in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station.
While the Ministry of Home Affairs was quick to respond and sought a report from CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Rana has alleged Mumbai Police hurled 'most filthy language and several fits of abuse on the ground of belonging to the Scheduled Caste'.
Lok Sabha Committee asks Mumbai Police's report
In Rana's complaint letter, addressed to LS Speaker Om Birla and accessed by Republic TV, Navneet had alleged, "I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided."
Following the complaint accusing authorities of ill-treatment, the Mumbai Police Commissioner (CP) released video footage of the Rana couple having tea in jail. However, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant on Tuesday countered Police's claim, contending that the Amravati MP was at Khar police station the entire night and transferred to Santacruz Police station lock up at 1 am and asked the CP to release the CCTV footage of the Santacruz Police station instead, alleging she was ill-treated at the said location.
"Why doesn’t the CP call for the CCTV recordings of Santacruz police station lockup also before responding to the grievance made?" the lawyer said.
A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Friday rejected Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana's applications seeking home food in prison.
The couple were arrested last Saturday after they gave a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in the state capital.
The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested by the police and booked for sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups'.
They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet Rana is lodged in Byculla prison, her husband is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
The couple's bail applications would come up for hearing in the sessions court on Saturday.
Even as Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana continue to languish in jail, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials pasted a notice on the door of their residence in Khar, Mumbai. The notice was issued by the designated officer of Ward H/west under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. This provision allows its officials to visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken. As per the notice, the designated officer revealed that he would enter the premises any time on May 4 for inspection, taking photos and measurements.
A special court in Mumbai will pass its order on the bail pleas of jailed Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today, May 4.
On Monday, a special court adjourned a decision on the bail application of the Rana couple to Wednesday. Presiding over the court for the trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, special Judge R N Rokade had reserved the order on Saturday after hearing both sides.
On April 2, the court said it could not pass a detailed order on the bail applications as it was hearing other cases. It adjourned the hearing to Wednesday since Tuesday is a public holiday due to Eid.
Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after they threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree. However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. While on April 24, a Mumbai court rejected the city police's demand for the custody of independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody.
Navneet Rana was sent to the Byculla women's jail, while her husband was sent to the Arthur Road jail.
The Rana couple was booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).