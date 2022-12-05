Last Updated:

Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: BJP Projected To Retain Gujarat & Himachal; AAP Far Behind

While in Himachal Pradesh, elections were held in a single phase on November 12, Gujarat had two-phased elections-- on December 1, and December 5. The results of these elections will be declared on December 8. India’s Election HQ Republic has tied up with P-Marq to present before you the most studied, and accurate projection of the results. Catch the biggest Exit Poll LIVE on Republic on Monday.

Exit Poll Results 2022

22:29 IST, December 5th 2022
From Shimla to Surat, urban apathy to voting persists: Election Commission

The Election Commission on Saturday said the voting percentage increased in many constituencies in Gujarat in the first-phase polling but the overall turnout was diminished by the urban apathy to voting in key districts such as Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar.

In urban constituencies in Himachal Pradesh too many voters shied away from polling stations in the assembly elections held last month.

The urban assembly seat of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 62.53 per cent, 13 percentage points less than the state average of 75.6 per cent.

Cities in Gujarat have also shown the trend of urban apathy to voting, pulling down the overall turnout in the first phase, the EC said.

Voter turnout in Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar was lower than the overall 63.3 per cent in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections, the poll panel said.

(PTI)
 

22:20 IST, December 5th 2022
'Congress will be forming a government with a majority in Himachal Pradesh,' says party leader SS Sukhu

"Congress will be forming a government with a majority in Himachal Pradesh and will move towards a landslide victory on December 8. BJP will gate less than 20 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's strategy mobilised our cadre. All BJP ministers losing the election," Congress leader SS Sukhu said.

22:02 IST, December 5th 2022
Poll Of Exit Polls predicts huge win for BJP in Gujarat; where do Congress & AAP stand?

With voting over and counting scheduled for December 8 in Gujarat, the Poll of Polls predicted new innings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Monday. As per the predictions, despite going all out with campaigns, the Aam Aadmi Party will fail to leave a dent in the prospects of the BJP, and in fact, will fall short against Congress. READ THE FULL STORY.

21:37 IST, December 5th 2022
People of Gujarat have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

 

21:32 IST, December 5th 2022
AIMIM's Waris Pathan says 'we are in the fray for people of Gujarat'

 

21:07 IST, December 5th 2022
Poll of Exit Polls project narrow win for BJP in Himachal; AAP the biggest loser?

The PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats. 

Political Parties PMARQ Matrize CVoter Average
BJP 36  37 37 36.6
Congress 30 30 28 29.3
AAP 0 0 0 0
Others 2 1 3 2
Total 68 68 68 68
20:54 IST, December 5th 2022
Gujarat Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: Region-wise vote share prediction

Gujarat Exit Poll

Party North Gujarat Central Gujarat Saurashtra-Kutch South Gujarat Total
BJP 32-40 25-34 32-42 25-32 128-148
Congress 12-18 8-14 12-18 3-9 30-42
AAP 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 2-10
Others 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-3
Total 53 40 54 35 182

 

20:46 IST, December 5th 2022
'BJP along with the people of Gujarat is scripting new history': Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi

After the exit poll predicted a win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, the state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "BJP along with the people of Gujarat is scripting new history. The people of Gujarat have fought the elections more than the BJP. Our party, BJP, will further expedite the development in the state."

20:27 IST, December 5th 2022
Congress responds to double-loss exit polls projection; laments Gujarat, contests Himachal

Veteran Congress leader Rashid Alvi admitted that his party is in a weak position in Gujarat, but confidently stated that his party will emerge victorious in Himachal Pradesh. According to the Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll, BJP is projected to win both in Gujarat and Himachal by bagging 128-148 seats and 34-39 seats respectively followed by Congress which is expected to win 30-42 seats in Gujarat and 28-33 in Himachal. READ THE FULL STORY.

20:18 IST, December 5th 2022
Blazing debate as Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predict double win for BJP

 

20:10 IST, December 5th 2022
Congress leader Pramod Krishnam takes on his own party; says 'will lose if there are anti-Hindu forces in Congress'

 

20:05 IST, December 5th 2022
Congress party should introspect now: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

"From Prime Minister Nehru to PM Modi, all must be respected. PM doesn't belong to any party...The Congress party should introspect now or else we will keep losing," Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a 2019 Congress Lok Sabha election candidate, said.

19:59 IST, December 5th 2022
BJP will form the government with a record number of seats in Gujarat: CR Paatil

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President CR Paatil said that the party will form a government with a record number of seats in Gujarat. His remarks come at a time when Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predicts big win for BJP in the state.

19:46 IST, December 5th 2022
'Congress is losing because...': Acharya Pramod Krishnam reacts to Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a 2019 Congress Lok Sabha election candidate, said that "Congress is losing because there's a deep sickness that has penetrated it."

 

19:37 IST, December 5th 2022
Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: BJP projected to get narrow win in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to get a narrow win in a close fight against Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may not even open an account.

 

19:33 IST, December 5th 2022
Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: BJP to win the seventh term in Gujarat

BJP is projected for a big win in Gujarat. Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lag far behind as per Republic PMARQ Exit Poll.

 

 

19:23 IST, December 5th 2022
'If we will not take PM Modi's name then who will?': Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi

When asked about the Modi factor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told Republic that "PM Modi is the neta of crores of BJP workers. If we will not take his name then who will?"

"I'm a normal worker of the BJP. I will work with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the development of the state," Sanghavi added.

19:17 IST, December 5th 2022
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi speaks to Republic after Exit Poll projects massive win for BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi speaks to Republic after PMARQ Exit Poll projects a massive win for BJP.

 

19:14 IST, December 5th 2022
BJP will outperform Exit Poll projections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, says Gaurav Bhatia

"The BJP believes that we will get more than the exit poll prediction," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tells Republic.

19:09 IST, December 5th 2022
Congress attacks EC after BJP gets double-projection in the Republic

Appearing on Republic TV, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gets double-projection in the Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll.

 

19:05 IST, December 5th 2022
Gujarat Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: Party-wise vote share prediction

Gujarat Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: Vote share prediction

Party Vote Share Prediction
BJP 48.2%
Congress 32.6%
AAP 15.4%
Others 3.8%
Total 100%
18:59 IST, December 5th 2022
Republic- PMARQ Exit Poll projects win for BJP in Gujarat & Himachal; AAP far behind

Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predicts a big win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. A close contest between the saffron party and Congress is expected in Himachal Pradesh. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to lag far behind in both states.

 

18:53 IST, December 5th 2022
Gujarat Republic PMARQ Exit Poll: Party-wise seat share prediction

Gujarat Exit Poll

Party Seat Prediction
BJP 128-148
Congress 30-42
AAP 2-10
Others 0-3
Total 182
18:47 IST, December 5th 2022
Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: PMARQ projects big BJP win; AAP to fall short against Congress

Three days prior to the counting of votes of assembly elections in Gujarat, the Republic PMARQ Exit Poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain its bastion with a two-thirds majority.

BJP is predicted to win 128-148 seats as against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls. Congress is likely to settle for 30-42 seats. Whereas, Aam Aadmi Party might bag 2-10 seats. READ THE FULL STORY.

18:42 IST, December 5th 2022
BJP gets landslide projection in Gujarat; Congress far behind

BJP is predicted to win 128-148 seats as against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls as per Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll. With a low-key campaign, Congress is predicted to settle for only 30-42 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever, with the prediction of it bagging 2-10 seats. 

 

18:40 IST, December 5th 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP ahead of Congress in vote share, Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predicts

In terms of vote share, BJP is projected to get 44.8% votes, Congress 42.9%, AAP 2.8% and others 9.5%, according to Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll.

 

18:36 IST, December 5th 2022
Republic PMARQ Exit Poll projects a close fight between BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh

According to Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll, a close battle is projected between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

 

18:34 IST, December 5th 2022
Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll 2022: P-MARQ Projects Narrow Edge For BJP Over Congress

The elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

The P-MARQ Exit Poll has predicted that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP is likely to win between 34 and 39 assembly seats. The majority mark is 35. The official poll results will be announced on December 8.  READ THE FULL STORY.

18:27 IST, December 5th 2022
All about Himachal Pradesh assembly elections; standby for exit poll predictions

Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12 to elect 68 members to the Legislative Assembly. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Official results will be announced on December 8. Standby for Republic PMARQ Exit Poll predictions.

18:21 IST, December 5th 2022
Mega debate breaks out even before the first Exit Poll numbers come on; WATCH LIVE

 

