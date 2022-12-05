Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
The Election Commission on Saturday said the voting percentage increased in many constituencies in Gujarat in the first-phase polling but the overall turnout was diminished by the urban apathy to voting in key districts such as Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar.
In urban constituencies in Himachal Pradesh too many voters shied away from polling stations in the assembly elections held last month.
The urban assembly seat of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 62.53 per cent, 13 percentage points less than the state average of 75.6 per cent.
Cities in Gujarat have also shown the trend of urban apathy to voting, pulling down the overall turnout in the first phase, the EC said.
Voter turnout in Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar was lower than the overall 63.3 per cent in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections, the poll panel said.
(PTI)
"Congress will be forming a government with a majority in Himachal Pradesh and will move towards a landslide victory on December 8. BJP will gate less than 20 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's strategy mobilised our cadre. All BJP ministers losing the election," Congress leader SS Sukhu said.
With voting over and counting scheduled for December 8 in Gujarat, the Poll of Polls predicted new innings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Monday. As per the predictions, despite going all out with campaigns, the Aam Aadmi Party will fail to leave a dent in the prospects of the BJP, and in fact, will fall short against Congress. READ THE FULL STORY.
#RepublicExitPoll | People of Gujarat have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi: @gauravbh, National Spokesperson, BJP & Sr. Advocate, SC https://t.co/hjxQNlbTaL pic.twitter.com/IByhioX8jV— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
#RepublicExitPoll | AIMIM's @warispathan says 'we are in the fray for people of Gujarat'. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/hjxQNlbTaL pic.twitter.com/EpmaxHwQeN— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
The PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats.
|Political Parties
|PMARQ
|Matrize
|CVoter
|Average
|BJP
|36
|37
|37
|36.6
|Congress
|30
|30
|28
|29.3
|AAP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Others
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Total
|68
|68
|68
|68
|Party
|North Gujarat
|Central Gujarat
|Saurashtra-Kutch
|South Gujarat
|Total
|BJP
|32-40
|25-34
|32-42
|25-32
|128-148
|Congress
|12-18
|8-14
|12-18
|3-9
|30-42
|AAP
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|2-10
|Others
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-3
|Total
|53
|40
|54
|35
|182
After the exit poll predicted a win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, the state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "BJP along with the people of Gujarat is scripting new history. The people of Gujarat have fought the elections more than the BJP. Our party, BJP, will further expedite the development in the state."
Veteran Congress leader Rashid Alvi admitted that his party is in a weak position in Gujarat, but confidently stated that his party will emerge victorious in Himachal Pradesh. According to the Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll, BJP is projected to win both in Gujarat and Himachal by bagging 128-148 seats and 34-39 seats respectively followed by Congress which is expected to win 30-42 seats in Gujarat and 28-33 in Himachal. READ THE FULL STORY.
#BREAKING | Congress leader Pramod Krishnam takes on his own party; says 'will lose if there are anti-Hindu forces in Congress'. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/za2VLj1ddh pic.twitter.com/PXNmm8h4OL— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
"From Prime Minister Nehru to PM Modi, all must be respected. PM doesn't belong to any party...The Congress party should introspect now or else we will keep losing," Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a 2019 Congress Lok Sabha election candidate, said.
Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President CR Paatil said that the party will form a government with a record number of seats in Gujarat. His remarks come at a time when Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predicts big win for BJP in the state.
Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a 2019 Congress Lok Sabha election candidate, said that "Congress is losing because there's a deep sickness that has penetrated it."
In Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to get a narrow win in a close fight against Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may not even open an account.
BJP is projected for a big win in Gujarat. Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lag far behind as per Republic PMARQ Exit Poll.
When asked about the Modi factor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told Republic that "PM Modi is the neta of crores of BJP workers. If we will not take his name then who will?"
"I'm a normal worker of the BJP. I will work with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the development of the state," Sanghavi added.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi speaks to Republic after PMARQ Exit Poll projects a massive win for BJP.
"The BJP believes that we will get more than the exit poll prediction," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tells Republic.
Appearing on Republic TV, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gets double-projection in the Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll.
#LIVE | Congress leader Rashid Alvi attacks Election Commission after BJP gets double-projection in the Republic-@PMarq_ Exit Poll; Tune in here - https://t.co/za2VLj1ddh pic.twitter.com/Dz9Q7skxSn— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
|Party
|Vote Share Prediction
|BJP
|48.2%
|Congress
|32.6%
|AAP
|15.4%
|Others
|3.8%
|Total
|100%
Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predicts a big win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. A close contest between the saffron party and Congress is expected in Himachal Pradesh. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to lag far behind in both states.
|Party
|Seat Prediction
|BJP
|128-148
|Congress
|30-42
|AAP
|2-10
|Others
|0-3
|Total
|182
Three days prior to the counting of votes of assembly elections in Gujarat, the Republic PMARQ Exit Poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain its bastion with a two-thirds majority.
BJP is predicted to win 128-148 seats as against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls. Congress is likely to settle for 30-42 seats. Whereas, Aam Aadmi Party might bag 2-10 seats. READ THE FULL STORY.
BJP is predicted to win 128-148 seats as against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls as per Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll. With a low-key campaign, Congress is predicted to settle for only 30-42 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever, with the prediction of it bagging 2-10 seats.
In terms of vote share, BJP is projected to get 44.8% votes, Congress 42.9%, AAP 2.8% and others 9.5%, according to Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll.
#BREAKING | The Republic-@pmarq_ Exit Poll Result for the Himachal Pradesh elections is out; BJP projected to retain the state; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/za2VLj1ddh pic.twitter.com/EFcKubq14n— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022
According to Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll, a close battle is projected between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Himachal Pradesh.
The elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.
The P-MARQ Exit Poll has predicted that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP is likely to win between 34 and 39 assembly seats. The majority mark is 35. The official poll results will be announced on December 8. READ THE FULL STORY.
Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12 to elect 68 members to the Legislative Assembly. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Official results will be announced on December 8. Standby for Republic PMARQ Exit Poll predictions.
#LIVE | Mega debate breaks out even before the first Exit Poll numbers come on; Tune in to watch Arnab & Team with the Republic-@pmarq_ Exit Poll here - https://t.co/za2VLiJ3Z9 pic.twitter.com/kigq4qySx5— Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022