RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal Severs Ties With NDA Over Farm Laws, Joins Protests In Delhi

Nearly a week after resigning from three Parliamentary Committees, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal has withdrawn his party's support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the ongoing farmers protest. Beniwal, who reached the national capital on Saturday with thousands of protesting farmers, had previously written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately repeal the three farm laws and had threatened to severe RLP's ties with the NDA. Beniwal announced the decision to break away from the NDA on Saturday as he camped with farmers at the Rajasthan-Haryana border in protest against the three farm laws.

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal said while addressing a farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

On Saturday, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal resigned from three parliamentary committees - Standing Committee on Industry, Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Committee on Petitions. In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Nagaur MP reasoned that no action was taken on the issues raised by him during the meetings of these panels. With 3 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, RLP is a key ally of BJP in Rajasthan.

Lok Sabha MP resigns from BJP

Apart from RLP, former Lok Sabha MP Harinder Singh Khalsa also resigned from the BJP over the implementation of the three farm laws. Khalsa lamented that his resignation is in protest against the 'insensitivity' shown by the BJP leaders and government towards the suffering of the farmers. Previously in September, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had severed its ties with the NDA alliance at Centre. SAD's lone minister in Union Cabinet Harsimrat Kaur Badal had tendered her resignation. Harsimrat Kaur had resigned from the post of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries after the farm bills were passed in Lok Sabha. The party had broken off its ties with the NDA after three farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha as well amid stringent opposition.

Next round of talks on Dec 29?

Amid the ongoing impasse between the Centre and farmers, 40 protesting unions wrote to the Union Government seeking to hold the next round of talks on December 29 at 11 am. Writing to the Centre, the farmers have asked the govt to stop 'misrepresenting the farmer's demands' using the state machinery. Farmers have also set the agenda for the next meeting - repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 31st consecutive day, demanding a total repeal.

While several other farmers' unions have extended their support to the three farm laws, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had rejected the Centre's 10-point proposal which included a written assurance on the stay of MSP. Pertinently, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had written an open letter to farmers across the country, which included an 8-point assurance over the amendments that the Centre is ready to make. On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Agriculture wrote to the protesting farmers inviting them for another round of discussions.

The proposal came a day after the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the proposal sent by the Centre. The protesting farmers' unions urged the Centre to come up with a 'concrete proposal' to re-start the process of negotiations again. Farmers assured Centre that they are ready for the discussions and want the Union Government to participate in the deliberations with an 'open mind and neat intention'.

