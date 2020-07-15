'Sachin Pilot Should Admit His Mistake, Doors Open For Him:' Rajasthan Congress In-charge

Amidst the political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday remarked that Sachin Pilot should 'admit his mistake' and not try to topple the government in the state. The Congress General Secretary also highlighted that the doors for the former Deputy CM are open for him. Pilot was sacked as the Ashok Gehlot's deputy and the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Avinash Pande said, "May God give Sachin Pilot wisdom and he doesn't try to topple the government. He should admit his mistake. Doors were always open for him for talks, even today. But, now he seems to have moved ahead of all this, so these things don't matter now."

Meanwhile, Congress party has put notices outside the residence of all Congress leaders who skipped Tuesday's legislative meet of the party and given them time to respond within two days. Elaborating on the same, Pande said that Pilot and 18 other party members will have to respond to the notice within 2 days, and if they fail to do so, "it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP," Pande explained. Rajasthan assembly speaker is also ready to serve disqualification notices to the MLAs, sources said.

'Congress was soft on Pilot'

Reiterating BJP's involvement in horsetrading, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, insisted that the Congress was 'soft' on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him, while addressing reporters in Jaipur. Furthermore, Gehlot refuted allegations of 'Congress not supporting youngsters' saying that he, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi always believed that the future belonged to the youth. Accusing Pilot and his MLAs of horse-trading, Gehlot said just because Pilot had a refined personality, he could not 'stab' Gehlot.

'Why are they in Gurugram?'

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "We saw Pilot's statement of not joining BJP. We would like to say to Pilot that if they don't want to join BJP then stop taking hospitality of BJP govt in Haryana. Stop communicating with BJP leaders and like a family member, come back to Congress." He added, "Stop speaking to media. Come back to the family and speak with us and place your views with us. This will be the biggest testimony of your belief and trust with us."

