Shiv Sena Issues First Response To Babri Acquittals; Advises 'we Should Forget Episode'

Reacting on the verdict by a special CBI court in Babri demolition case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the verdict was "expected." The Shiv Sena spokesperson said that "we should forget the episode". He extended greetings to LK Advani, MM Joshi and others who were all acquitted in the case.

'We should forget the episode'

"We should forget the episode. The Ram Mandir is being constructed in Ayodhya. If Babri would not have been demolished, then today, we would not have been able to witness the 'bhoomi pujan' of the temple which happened last month. I would not like to say much but on behalf of my party, I would like to extend my greetings to LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and all others who were present there and fighting."

LK Advani issues statement

After the verdict, LK Advani said that the judgment vindicated his and the BJP's belief and commitment towards the Ram temple movement. He also said he had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" after the verdict, describing it as a "moment of happiness for all of us".

"The judgement vindicates my personal and the BJP's belief and commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. I also feel blessed that this judgment has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in November 2019, which paved the way for my long-cherished dream of seeing a grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the foundation-laying ceremony of which was held on August 5," Advani said in a statement.

He said he "wholeheartedly welcomed the significant judgment". He added, "Along with millions of my countrymen, I now look forward to the completion of the beautiful Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

CBI court acquits all 32 accused

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict. While six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgment on the rest 32 accused, who had been asked to be physically present in the court. However, owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused are likely to be exempted from personally appearing in the court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by ‘kar sevaks’. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

