State-backed Anarchy? Shiv Sena Says It'll Fully Participate In Jan 8 Bharat Bandh

On Friday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his party would wholeheartedly participate in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on January 8. He noted that the countrywide shutdown call had been given by most of the labour organizations of India. Raut maintained that there was no conflict in his party supporting a bandh at a juncture when his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

'We will use our full strength in Maharashtra'

Raut asserted that the Sena would raise its voice for the labourers and the farmers. He stated that they would remind the BJP government at the Centre about its purported failure to keep his promises. Moreover, he gave an assurance that his party would ensure that the public property was not damaged during the Bandh.

Sanjay Raut remarked, “Most of the labour organizations of the country have declared a Bharat Bandh on December 8. Shiv Sena is a part of it. We will use our full strength in Maharashtra even if the government is ours. We will raise our voice for the workers, the labourers, the farmers, the unorganized labourers. And we will remind the Centre about the promises which they made after 2014.”

He added, “Shiv Sena will pro-actively be a part of it. Especially our labour wing Bharatiya Kamgar Sena will participate in this. There are other organizations including travel unions in it as well. We will take appropriate precautions. The government is ours. We will safeguard public property.”

'Veer Savarkar will remain a great man'

Earlier in the day, Raut spoke on the controversial booklet released by the Seva Dal. He remarked that no one could lower the stature of Veer Savarkar. Contending that this showed the "filth" in the minds of the people who had published it, he warned that this "dirt" should not come to Maharashtra.

"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A class keeps talking against him, it shows the filth in their minds, whatever they may be. The dirt of Bhopal should not come in Maharashtra. People putting such allegations should get their metal treatment done," Raut opined.

