Shivraj Chouhan Says 'nationwide NRC After Discussion' A Day After PM Modi's Clarification

Stirring the nationwide NRC debate again, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday has again stated that the National Register of Citizens will be implemented pan-India, but after detailed discussions. This statement comes a day after PM Modi had himself assured that the topic had not yet been discussed by his government. The Centre is currently facing severe backlash for the recently amended Citizenship Act.

Shivraj bats for nationwide NRC

Nationwide #NRC will be implemented, but after detailed discussions: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results: BJP reaches out to AJSU; CM Raghubar Das trails

BJP: 'Will get BJD & JDU on NRC'

Earlier on Sunday, inspite of NDA allies BJD and JD(U) opposing nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao claimed that the saffron party will convince the two allies to vote for it. Both parties have voted for the recently amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in both parliamentary houses. But, Nitish Kumar himself has vocally said that there is no need for NRC in the state. Similarly, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that the BJD will not support NRC.

Confident BJP claims 'will convince BJD and JD(U) to vote on NRC, whenever implemented'

PM Modi clarifies on CAA & NRC

Previously on Sunday, clarifying that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, PM Modi claimed that Congress and other opposition have resorted to divide and rule while addressing a rally in Delhi. He urged people to read the NRC document and the Citizenship act. He also said that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

"Congress has resorted to their old tactics to divide the country. Citizenship amendment law is not for Indian citizens. This has been said in the Parliament. False statements are not allowed inside the Parliament. Regarding NRC, they are spreading false rumors. NRC was made under Congress rule. Were the protestors sleeping then? We have not made NRC, it has not come to Parliament," he said.

Shivraj Chouhan says 'PM Modi like a god to refugees' while extolling on the CAA

What is the CAA & NRC?

The Act passed by both parliamentary houses in the Winter session amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. While under the NRC, a resident of Assam has to prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971. On August 31, the final list revealed that 3,11,21,004 have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 have been found ineligible.

Jharkhand polls: Congress losing four of six seats which Rahul Gandhi campaigned for