Shivraj Chouhan Says 'PM Modi Like A God To Refugees' While Extolling On The CAA

Likening PM Modi to a 'god for refugees', former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, said that the Prime Minister has elevated refugees' from a hell-like existence to life while addressing a BJP meeting in Jaipur. He added that while god had given life, mother had given birth, it was Narendra Modi who had given (refugees') a life. The former CM's comments were with regard to the recently amended Citizenship Act adding that the act has not affected results of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Earlier on Sunday, clarifying that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, PM Modi claimed that Congress and other opposition have resorted to divide and rule while addressing a rally in Delhi. He urged people to read the NRC document and the Citizenship act. He also said that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

"Congress has resorted to their old tactics to divide the country. Citizenship amendment law is not for Indian citizens. This has been said in the Parliament. False statements are not allowed inside the Parliament. Regarding NRC, they are spreading false rumors. NRC was made under Congress rule. Were the protestors sleeping then? We have not made NRC, it has not come to Parliament," he said.

Meanwhile, inspite of NDA allies BJD and JD(U) opposing nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao has claimed that the saffron party will convince the two allies to vote for it. Both parties have voted for the recently amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in both parliamentary houses. Incidentally, PM Modi in his rally in Delhi, earlier in the day, claimed that the BJP has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

What is the CAA & NRC?

The Act passed by both parliamentary houses in the Winter session amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. While under the NRC, a resident of Assam has to prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971. On August 31, the final list revealed that 3,11,21,004 have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 have been found ineligible.

