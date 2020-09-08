Last Updated:

Smriti Irani To Launch New Guidelines To Manage Malnutrition Under Poshan Abhiyan

Under the leadership of Smriti Irani, Ministry of Women & Child Development will launch new guidelines for the fight against malnutrition under Poshan Abhiyan.

Smriti Irani to launch new guidelines to manage malnutrition problem under Poshan Abhiyan

Union Minister Smriti Irani has announced that the Ministry of Women and Child Development will be launching fresh guidelines for the fight against malnutrition during the Poshan Maah, according to media reports. All the states will have to follow these new nutrition guidelines issued under the Poshan Abhiyan programme. Ministry of AYUSH, Health and Agriculture were consulted along with nutrition experts, as per the reports. 

Smriti Irani to host a Nutrition Webinar

Under the leadership of Smriti Irani, Ministry of Women and Child Development will undertake numerous other initiatives during Nutrition Month to resolve the problem of malnutrition in the country. The Ministry will conduct a webinar on the nutrient requirement for Children and Mothers during the first 1000 days of birth on September 9 at 4 pm, according to their tweet. This event will be chaired and attended by Smriti Irani, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Minister Of State of Ministry of Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri will also be attending this virtual event on the occasion of #POSHANMaah2020.

Narendra Modi on Poshan Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on September 7 to kickstart the Poshan Maah 2020 while encouraging citizens to be 'Local for Poshan'. "This will help our Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti," said PM Narendra Modi in his tweet. "Let’s be #Local4Poshan!", read another tweet. Narendra Modi further added that India is home to several high nutrition healthy dishes while announcing that the Government of India website now has a special space where people can submit their nutritious food recipes. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the move and while stating that nutritional need of children pregnant women and lactating mothers have been PM Narendra Modi's top priority since the launch of the Poshan Abhiyaan. He also stressed on the importance of eliminating malnutrition. 

