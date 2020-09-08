Smriti Irani To Launch New Guidelines To Manage Malnutrition Under Poshan Abhiyan

Union Minister Smriti Irani has announced that the Ministry of Women and Child Development will be launching fresh guidelines for the fight against malnutrition during the Poshan Maah, according to media reports. All the states will have to follow these new nutrition guidelines issued under the Poshan Abhiyan programme. Ministry of AYUSH, Health and Agriculture were consulted along with nutrition experts, as per the reports.

Smriti Irani to host a Nutrition Webinar

Under the leadership of Smriti Irani, Ministry of Women and Child Development will undertake numerous other initiatives during Nutrition Month to resolve the problem of malnutrition in the country. The Ministry will conduct a webinar on the nutrient requirement for Children and Mothers during the first 1000 days of birth on September 9 at 4 pm, according to their tweet. This event will be chaired and attended by Smriti Irani, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Minister Of State of Ministry of Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri will also be attending this virtual event on the occasion of #POSHANMaah2020.

Under the Chairmanship of Hon'ble Minister Smt. @smritiirani Ji in the presence of Hon'ble MOS Sushri @DebasreeBJP Ji, @MinistryWCD is hosting a webinar on Nutrient Requirement for Children and Mothers during first 1,000 days.



Watch live: https://t.co/Jme6hBkVGw#POSHANMaah2020 pic.twitter.com/ha5rH4wz5s — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) September 8, 2020

Narendra Modi on Poshan Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on September 7 to kickstart the Poshan Maah 2020 while encouraging citizens to be 'Local for Poshan'. "This will help our Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti," said PM Narendra Modi in his tweet. "Let’s be #Local4Poshan!", read another tweet. Narendra Modi further added that India is home to several high nutrition healthy dishes while announcing that the Government of India website now has a special space where people can submit their nutritious food recipes.

Let’s be #Local4Poshan!



Our nation is home to dozens of healthy dishes, which have high nutrition value. Share them on a specially created space on @mygovindia. May your family recipe contribute to a nutritious as well as healthy India. #POSHANMaah2020 https://t.co/svVCymanwo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2020

Proper nutrition is vital to build a prosperous nation. #POSHANMaah2020 starts today. Let us undertake efforts to reach out to people across the length and breadth of India and spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition. This will help our Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. pic.twitter.com/mpPEuaT210 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the move and while stating that nutritional need of children pregnant women and lactating mothers have been PM Narendra Modi's top priority since the launch of the Poshan Abhiyaan. He also stressed on the importance of eliminating malnutrition.

Adequate nutrition for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers has always been the priority of PM @NarendraModi.



Launched in 2018, Poshan Abhiyaan is a robust scheme which has been playing an unprecedented role in eliminating malnutrition from the country. #POSHANMaah2020 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 7, 2020

This #POSHANMaah2020, PM @NarendraModi govt will focus on an intensive campaign across the country for the holistic nourishment of children with severe acute malnutrition.



To further strengthen this scheme, let us all take a pledge & contribute towards a malnutrition-free India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 7, 2020

