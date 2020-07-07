Subramanian Swamy Not Sold By LAC De-escalation; Terms NSA-China Minister Meeting 'zilch'

Stating that the recent tension between India and China has dented all diplomatic effort that was applied in 18 Modi-Xi meetings in the past, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that talks at this juncture are a waste. Terming the bureaucratic level of talks as 'zilch', Swamy slammed the media for announcing 'hour-by-hour' meetings of NSA Ajit Doval with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Swamy added that China's aggression was not stopped even after Xi Jinping has held as many as 18 meetings with Prime Minister Modi.

Swamy was referring to the fact that PM Narendra Modi and China's President has met 18 times since 2014. These include two informal summits - Wuhan and Mamallapuram, one-on-one meetings and meetings on the sidelines of the multilateral summits. Notably, PM Modi has visited China five times as the PM - the most by any Indian PM. Swamy's remarks came after it was reported on Monday that NSA Ajit Doval held a two-hour-long video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

It remains to be seen, however, if there is any truth to Swamy's remarks, as the Doval-Yi meet was followed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirming that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation.

In a major breakthrough at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources reported that NSA Ajit Doval held a two-hour-long video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on Sunday on border tensions and steps for disengagement. Sources added that Doval and Yi, who are India and China Special Representatives for Boundary Talks, had a cordial conversation on Sunday focusing on maintaining peace and working together to avoid such incidents in the future.

China confirms pullback

After sources confirmed that Chinese Army had removed tents from Patrol point 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirmed that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation in June 30 Military commander-level talks. Previously, China had put the onus completely on India, accusing India of trying to change the status quo at the LAC. Zhao had in fact claimed that the 'entire Galwan Valley' belonged to China, which contradicted previous India-Chinese agreements.

