Suvendu Adhikari Condemns Deadly Attack On BJP Leader; Says It 'reveals TMC's Desperation'

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the brutal attack on his fellow party member Babu Master in Kolkata on Saturday night. Adhikari paid a visit to the hospital where Master was admitted in critical condition and alleged that criminal elements from the ruling party were involved in the attack.

The former TMC leader took to Twitter to share pictures from his visit to the hospital and said such incidents only reflect the desperation and fear of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial; I am sure you have already seen the pictures from the dastardly attack.



Stay strong! This only reflects the desperation of @AITCofficial.

In yet another incident of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP leader Babu Master nearly lost his life in a brutal attack on his convoy at around 9 pm on Saturday.

BJP leader under ICU observation

The former TMC leader who recently joined the BJP was on his way to Kolkata from his meeting in Basirhat when bombs and were hurled and bullets were fired at his convoy. Master sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the ICU.

In a Republic Bangla's exclusive newsbreak, visuals accessed show that the BJP leader's car was completely wrecked with its glasses shattered into pieces due to the heinous attack. The attack came on the same day as a massive clash broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in the Birbhum district reflecting the deteriorating law & order situation in West Bengal.

While the Opposition BJP alleged that they were attacked by TMC workers on their way returning from the Paribartan Yatra on Friday night, the TMC alleged that BJP workers attacked women and senior citizens. Reportedly, five people have been injured due to the violent clash.

