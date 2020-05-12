Tejashwi Reaches Patna After JDU-BJP Question His Absence; Takes Special Permission

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached Patna late in the evening on May 11 after seeking special permission from the Delhi and Bihar government to travel amid Covid lockdown. Tejashwi' Yadav's absence from Bihar during the COVID-19 crisis was questioned by the JDU BJP leadership.

A source close to Tejashwi Yadav confirmed that he reached Patna late in the evening on Monday via road route. He had sought permission from the Delhi government and had also informed the Bihar government about his travel to Delhi, the source said. He also said: "Tejashwi ji is currently at Rabri Devi 's residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna."

Tejashwi Yadav had attended an all-party meeting through video conferencing from Delhi convened by the speaker of the Bihar assembly to seek suggestions from the various parties to fight the pandemic.

BJP JDU questioned Tejashwi's absence

A couple of days back Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha while speaking to Republic TV had questioned Tejahswi's absence from Bihar whenever there is a crisis and had offered him E-pass to felicitate his return from Delhi.

JDU Minister Neeraj Kumar also attacked the RJD leader and said:" Nobody takes him seriously. I have never seen a leader of the opposition who is absent whenever Bihar faces crisis. We had to wake him up, but he woke up after 50 days. The government has done enough for its people."

Tejashwi has been attacking Nitish Kumar and his govt for poor facilities in the quarantine centre and Nitish Kumar's reluctance to bring back migrant labours and students from Kota to Bihar. On this BJP leader Sushil Modi questioned Tejashwi Yadav's conspicuous absence from Bihar, during the encephalitis, floods and now the COVID-19 crisis.

