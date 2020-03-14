Tejashwi Yadav Attacks CM Nitish Kumar; Claims Bihar Govt Slack In Controlling Coronavirus

RJD leader and Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for being ill-prepared to control the spread of Coronavirus in Bihar.

Even though Bihar Govt has taken some measures and decided to close all schools, colleges, cinema halls, parks, zoos, and other places where there is a congregation of people, Tejashwi feels the effort is not enough from the Bihar govt to save the lives of the people.

Tejashwi in a press release said that "Although implementing social distancing measures are a welcome step, with no health screening measures this closure order serves no purpose. I request Bihar CM to aggressively set up screening centres at inter-state entry-exit points, airports & railway stations. Specialized labs & isolation wards should be set up at all district HQs. ‬ Government should make testing & treatment free. ‬Distribution of masks & sanitizers should be done.‬ Public Awareness about this pandemic is maximized.‬ ‪Remember, Preparation is half the battle won."

JDU on Tejashwi

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, "This is an hour of crisis and 115 countries across the world are gripped with Coronavirus. The Bihar govt has already taken some initiatives to check the spread of the Virus. Instead of criticizing the efforts of Govt, Tejashwi should spread awareness."

Around 150 samples have been collected in different parts of Bihar and no tests have been reported to be positive.

Precautionary measures by Bihar govt

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said, "We have closed all schools and colleges till March 31. People should not be scared of Coronavirus. People should maintain a certain distance at a public place and instead of shaking hands, they should follow the Indian tradition of Namaste."

Bihar govt in a precautionary measure has decided to shut all schools, colleges, and all public places till March 31. Nitish Kumar is also contemplating to prorogue the Budget session of Bihar assembly from March 17. Bihar faces the maximum threat from tourists visiting, Bodh Gaya from Buddhist countries. People entering through the 1400 km porous border of Indo-Nepal in Bihar is also an area of concern.

