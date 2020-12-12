TMC Minister Alleges ‘Mamata Assassination' Plot, If BJP Loses Bengal Assembly Polls

Making a serious allegation against the BJP, West Bengal Minister of Panchayats & Rural development Subrata Mukerjee, on Saturday, said that the saffron party may try to 'secretly assassinate' Mamata Banerjee if they did not win the upcoming Bengal polls. BJP has lashed out at the Mamata government over the 'killing its karyakartas' and the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy by goons. West Bengal police have arrested over 12 people in connection to the incident while the Home Ministry has summoned three IPS officers for 'security lapses'

Bengal min: 'BJP could secretly assassinate Mamata'

If BJP doesn't win by fighting the election against Mamata Banerjee, they may conspire to assassinate her by sending people secretly: West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee pic.twitter.com/a8csa9yAhf — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Mamata Vs MHA face-off

Earlier in the day, the MHA called three IPS Officers from the state to central deputation for alleged lapses in the security of the BJP President. While the MHA summoned the Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP in connection with the case, the West Bengal Government led by Mamata Banerjee refused to send them. A probe has been ordered into the incident by West Bengal police, with the MHA demanding a report on it from the state police.

The Trinamool government escalated the matter by saying that it was 'up to the state to release names of the three IPS officers' summoned by the MHA. TMC MP Saugata Roy while addressing a press brief stated that the Centre could ask for names of officers to be sent on deputation, but the final authority to release them lay with the state. The West Bengal CM herself has cast doubts if the attack was a planned one saying ' who could dare attack the BJP, which was under the CRPF's protection'.

MHA calls 3 WB IPS officers on central deputation, TMC says 'upto state to release them'

Nadda's convoy attacked

On Thursday, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

BJP chief Nadda claims 'Will cross 200 seats in Bengal'; slams Mamata's 'intolerance'

BJP's Bengal campaign

After winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, BJP has focused to win 220-230 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly. Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

