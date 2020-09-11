Unease Within MVA? Sharad Pawar Distances NCP From Shiv Sena's Tussle With Kangana Ranaut

In a clear signal of the unease in the MVA over Sena’s vindictive action against Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar distanced his party from the controversy. Clarifying that the Maharashtra government had nothing to do with the attempt to demolish the Manikarnika actor’s Pali Hill office, he told reporters on Friday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was solely responsible. Refusing to comment on Shiv Sena’s aggressive stand vis-à-vis Ranaut, he made it clear that NCP was not interested in getting involved in this matter.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar remarked, “The state government has nothing to do with this. The BMC has taken action against her office. As per my information, BMC takes such action if rules and regulations are violated. The BMC explained that it is the corporation’s decision. The BMC is fully responsible for this.”

“We don’t know what Shiv Sena has said. It is an independent party. If they have decided something, it is their right. We are simply not interested in this. As far as NCP is concerned, we are not involved in this,” he added.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Invokes Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Slams 'gutbandhan' Alliance MVA

Pawar weighs in on Sushant case

On being asked about the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Pawar again declined comment citing that the CBI’s probe is underway. However, he advised the Mumbai Police to pay more attention to weeding out the drugs mafia. The NCP supremo stressed that it is essential to stop the young generation from developing such vices.

About the Sushant death case, he said, “The investigation is going on. This case is with the CBI. What reaction shall we give?” Pawar opined, “I think that the Mumbai Police should look into the drugs angle more seriously. It is necessary to stop the young generation from developing such vices.”

Read: 'BMC's Illegal Action On Kangana Reveals Abuse Of Power; System Needs To Change': Ishkaran

Sena's tiff with Kangana

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city.

Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. Additionally, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar backed violence against the actor on her arrival in the city. Refusing to back down, Raut used a cuss word for Ranaut. Expressing her shock at this development, the Queen actor reiterated that she would come back to Mumbai on September 9.

BMC takes coercive action

The situation took a turn for the worse after the BMC controlled by the Sena sent a notice to her citing illegal structural violations at her office under section 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888. While her lawyer responded to the notice within 24 hours as demanded, the BMC started the demolition process. However, the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the demolition of her Pali Hill office and asked the civic body to file a reply on the petition filed by Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

On Thursday, the HC adjourned the matter until September 22. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, Siddiqui affirmed that his client will not be intimidated. He also stressed that all damages caused to his client's property would be recovered by taking recourse to legal action.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Warns Sonia Gandhi 'history Will Judge You' On Uddhav Govt's Actions