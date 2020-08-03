Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Remembers Sushma Swaraj On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu remembered late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj saying that he was 'missing her a lot' today. Naidu took to Twitter to share an old image of them together from Raksha Bandhan where the late leader was seen trying a Rakhi to the Vice President.

Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today... pic.twitter.com/BARY1Mi367 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to send out her endearing wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lata shared a beautiful video with her fans which were a compilation of all the memorable moments that Lata has spent with the Prime Minister. Apart from the pictures, the Bollywood’s nightingale also sent out her a voice note for her the Prime Minister.

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019, and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad.

She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

