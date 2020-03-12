Yashodhara Reveals Why Madhavrao Left Jana Sangh As Jyotiraditya Gets Inducted Into BJP

After ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia officially joining BJP on March 11, his aunt and BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia revealed what made her brother - late Madhavrao Scindia - join Congress despite the family being associated with Jana Sangh from which BJP was originated.

"My brother leaving party was his compulsion. During the emergency, there were many raids, Income Tax raids, Wealth Tax raids, Customs raids, and mother (Vijaya Raje Scindia) was in jail. There was a lookout notice on my brother too, hence he had to go abroad with his family. I was here, I witnessed how my mother was tormented. When he came back after the emergency there was a question of how much damage the Congress party has caused us because of emergency. He said he can't watch more damage as Congress was still very much in power and hence he took the decision of leaving the party. Mother was very sad about his decision. Him falling out was a cause of the emergency," said Yashodhara Scindia.

Speaking of how BJP is ingrained in family, Yashodhara said, "Mother had worked hard in the party. And since our childhood, we used to be present in the same setting where tall leaders such as Advani Ji and Vajpayee Ji were present. So we used to witness the decisions and thought process of those tall leaders. We have always been loyal to this (BJP) party."

Speaking of Jyotiraditya Scindia officially joining BJP, aunt Yashodhara expressed delight on the massive development. She is also touted to have played the key role in Jyotiraditya joining BJP. According to Yashodhara, Jyotiraditya's decision of joining BJP is a homecoming 'Gharwapsi' of the leader to his original party line.

"The family was divided into two, only because of political differences. When there are political differences, they slowly crawl into family also paving the way for personal differences in the family. Today the family has come together on one platform," said Yashodhara.

Scindia nominated as RS candidate shortly after BJP induction

Soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction in the BJP, he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha candidate of the party. He had joined the party in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda.

As he joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and targeted the Congress stating that it is difficult to work for the betterment of people by staying in that party adding that Madhya Pradesh government has betrayed the people.

