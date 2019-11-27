In A First, Amit Shah States Ayodhya Timeline; Says 'SC Gave 90 Days, Won't Allow 91'

Speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question over the outcome of the Ayodhya title dispute case, stated that, "There is no hurdle in the Ram temple case now, the Supreme Court has given the government 90 days to complete all the procedures, we will not allow 91 days." Shah further stated, "The biggest obstacle to the Ayodhya resolution was the Congress party and I've no doubts on that. They were nursing their vote-banks and thus, such a serious issue was delayed for years."

'How can a case go on for close to 100 years'

Amit Shah, further slamming the Congress, stated, "Even in the 2014 elections, the Congress had said that it should be done after the elections. Even before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that it should be done after the election." Further, putting an end to all allegations that the BJP used the Ayodhya case as political too, Shah said: "They accuse us of using Ayodhya as a political tool. If it was a political tool, why would we have resolved it? How can a case go on for close to 100 years."

The historic judgment

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

